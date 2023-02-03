Penn State with another upset of the season away against No.7 Ohio State.

Penn State ended its five-game dry spell with a 4-3 win. The Nittany Lions are now 9-9-1 in the Big Ten; the Buckeyes are now 9-8 in the conference.

Penn State started out strong with Kevin Wall’s first goal of the night five minutes into the game. Walls' game-opening goal is the 21st game in which the Nittany Lions scored first as they improve to 15-1-0 in games where they score the first.

Connor MacEachern scored 10 minutes later to secure a 2-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, Ohio States Tate Singleton cut the lead in half heading into intermission.

The Gratton brothers, Tyler and Dylan, are back at it with assists on MacEacherns' goal.

MacEachern got his second of the game 12 minutes into the second period to give the Nittany Lions a two-goal lead. Less than a minute later, Buckeyes' Davis Burnside scored to cut the lead back to one.

Twelve minutes into the third, the Buckeyes’ Jake Wise scored a powerplay goal on their third powerplay of the game to tie the game at three.

The Nittany Lions had four powerplays yet failed to capitalize on any of them.

“We haven't been great on specialty teams. We’ve been pretty good, really good five on five,” Guy Gadowsky said.

With just under three minutes remaining in regulation, Wall scored his second of the game for the game-winner.

“He was skating, he was back checking he was getting pucks deep when he should. He just played an excellent all-around game, and he got rewarded,” Gadowsky said.



