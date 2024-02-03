Penn State uses a monster second half to beat Indiana 85-71 in Bloomington
After failing to win a game away from the Bryce Jordan-Center for most of the first three months of the season, the Penn State Nittany Lions have won back-to-back games on the road.
On Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions used a monster second half to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers 80-65 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The win moves the Nittany Lions' record to 11-11 overall on the season and 5-6 in conference play, moving them into a tie for seventh place in the conference with Indiana and Iowa.
The win is the Nittany Lions' third Quad 2 win of the season, moving their record to 3-3 against Quad 2 teams this season.
Despite once again missing Kanye Clary who has missed each of the last two games after taking an incidental elbow to the face from Minnesota's Parker Fox last Saturday.
Ace Baldwin had another terrific performance for the Nittany Lions in the win, playing in all 40 minutes for the third straight game. Baldwin had 22 points and eight assists.
Temple transfer Zach Hicks had his best game of the season with 19 points including 4-of-8 from three-point range. Guard Jameel Brown, center Qudus Wahab, and guard D'Marco Dunn all finished with double-digit scoring efforts as well.
The Nittany Lions in the win gout out to a slow start on Saturday afternoon and at one point found themselves trailing 34-23 with just over five minutes remaining in the first half of play.
Mike Rhoades' group, however, would finish the first half strong, making six of their last 10 attempts of the half to cut the deficit to just four points, heading into halftime down 41-37.
After missing their first two shots to open the second half, the Nittany Lions would go on to make nine of their next 10 attempts to flip a 41-39 deficit into a 61-48 lead over seven minutes of action. The Nittany Lions took a 45-43 lead with 16:50 left in the game and never looked back.
As a team, Penn State simply could not miss from the field in the second half. The Nittany Lions hit 64% (16-of-25) of their attempts from the field including 6-of-10 from deep. They also were 10-of-14 from the free throw line in the final 20 minutes of play, outscoring the Hoosiers in the second half 48-30, leading to the final score of 85-71.
Ace Baldwin, Zach Hicks, and center Qudus Wahab all had 10+ points in the Nittany Lions' big second-half effort.
Saturday's win is the program's first win in Bloomington since 2014. The Nittany Lions played a rather clean game overall, turning the ball over six times. They also forced the Hoosiers to turn the ball over 13 times, leading to 17 points on the offensive side of the court.
UP NEXT
Penn State will return home after back-to-back road games to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes next Thursday at the Bryce Jordan Center.
