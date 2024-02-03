After failing to win a game away from the Bryce Jordan-Center for most of the first three months of the season, the Penn State Nittany Lions have won back-to-back games on the road.

On Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions used a monster second half to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers 80-65 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The win moves the Nittany Lions' record to 11-11 overall on the season and 5-6 in conference play, moving them into a tie for seventh place in the conference with Indiana and Iowa.

The win is the Nittany Lions' third Quad 2 win of the season, moving their record to 3-3 against Quad 2 teams this season.

Despite once again missing Kanye Clary who has missed each of the last two games after taking an incidental elbow to the face from Minnesota's Parker Fox last Saturday.

Ace Baldwin had another terrific performance for the Nittany Lions in the win, playing in all 40 minutes for the third straight game. Baldwin had 22 points and eight assists.

Temple transfer Zach Hicks had his best game of the season with 19 points including 4-of-8 from three-point range. Guard Jameel Brown, center Qudus Wahab, and guard D'Marco Dunn all finished with double-digit scoring efforts as well.