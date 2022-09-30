Penn State versus Northwestern - Injury Report
Penn State is set to return to Big Ten play this weekend as it takes on Northwestern at home.
With some solid momentum building for the Nittany Lions, one of the keys has been staying healthy so far in 2022 which has certainly helped contribute to the team’s 4-0 start.
The Wildcats will be looking to stunt that momentum and pull off a marquee upset for the program.
Here is how both Penn State and Northwestern come into this game in terms of player availability.
Penn State
|PLAYER
|REASONING
|NOTES
|
RB Keyvone Lee
|
Leg injury suffered against Auburn
|
N/A
|
DE Smith Vilbert
|
Undisclosed
|
Vilbert has not played yet this season for Penn State for undisclosed reasons.
|
DT Coziah Izzard
|
Undisclosed
|
Izzard has not played yet this season for Penn State for undisclosed reasons. Possible he returns agaisnt Northwestern.
|
OL Hunter Nourzad
|
"Bumps and bruises"
|
Could play against Northwestern after being held out against Central Michigan.
|
WR Jaden Dottin
|
Undisclosed
|
Seen in street clothes against Central Michigan
|
WR Kaden Saunders
|
Undisclosed
|
Seen in street clothes against Central Michigan.
Penn State has managed to stay rather healthy through the first few weeks of the 2022 season which is something that should not be taken for granted.
Tight end Theo Johnson looks back in game shape after missing the first couple of matchups due to a preseason injury.
James Franklin mentioned that the coaching staff held out guard Hunter Nourzad of last week’s win due to some “bumps and bruises” but that it was primarily out of caution.
Nourzad should be good to go this week but may end up splitting snaps with JB Nelson after Nelson held his own and impressed the coaching staff last week.
Running back Keyvone Lee is also questionable to play this weekend after missing the Central Michigan matchup last week with an undisclosed injury that he sustained against Auburn.
In terms of other player availability news, there are still minimal updates on both Smith Vilbert and Coziah Izzard who both are key pieces to Manny Diaz’s defensive line depth.
Both have been out due to undisclosed reasons since the start of the season and have been participating with the scout team at practice.
Two players to also keep track of on Saturday is redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaden Dottin and freshman wide receiver Kaden Saunders. Both players were in street on clothes last Saturday against Central Michigan.
Northwestern
|PLAYER
|REASON
|NOTES:
|
S Coco Azema
|
Undisclosed
|
Questionable
|
DB Cam Mitchell
|
Undisclosed
|
Returned to action last week, likely to play Saturday.
|
DB A.J Hampton Jr
|
Undisclosed
|
Has not played since week zero against Northwestern.
While Northwestern will be looking to pull off a major upset this weekend, it may have to do so with a banged-up defensive backfield.
Redshirt junior safety Coco Azema is questionable for the Wildcats this weekend due to an undisclosed injury.
Azema went down in Northwestern’s opening week win against Nebraska but felt he was ready to come back last Saturday.
He played against Miami (OH) only to leave the game once again with an undisclosed injury and is now up in the air to play this week.
His fellow defensive back, Cam Mitchell, also returned to action last weekend after an undisclosed injury and made a positive impact despite the loss for the Wildcats. He should be good to go against Penn State.
But there is more injury trouble in the Northwestern defensive back room as A.J. Hampton Jr., who was also injured against Nebraska, has yet to return this season.
With all of these injuries piling up in the Wildcats' defensive back room, the Penn State receiving corps may be able to take advantage of some specific matchups.
