Penn State is set to return to Big Ten play this weekend as it takes on Northwestern at home. With some solid momentum building for the Nittany Lions, one of the keys has been staying healthy so far in 2022 which has certainly helped contribute to the team’s 4-0 start. The Wildcats will be looking to stunt that momentum and pull off a marquee upset for the program. Here is how both Penn State and Northwestern come into this game in terms of player availability.

© John Reed-USA TODAY Sports (© John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Penn State

PENN STATE AVAILABILITY REPORT PLAYER REASONING NOTES RB Keyvone Lee Leg injury suffered against Auburn N/A DE Smith Vilbert Undisclosed Vilbert has not played yet this season for Penn State for undisclosed reasons. DT Coziah Izzard Undisclosed Izzard has not played yet this season for Penn State for undisclosed reasons. Possible he returns agaisnt Northwestern. OL Hunter Nourzad "Bumps and bruises" Could play against Northwestern after being held out against Central Michigan. WR Jaden Dottin Undisclosed Seen in street clothes against Central Michigan WR Kaden Saunders Undisclosed Seen in street clothes against Central Michigan.

Penn State has managed to stay rather healthy through the first few weeks of the 2022 season which is something that should not be taken for granted. Tight end Theo Johnson looks back in game shape after missing the first couple of matchups due to a preseason injury. James Franklin mentioned that the coaching staff held out guard Hunter Nourzad of last week’s win due to some “bumps and bruises” but that it was primarily out of caution. Nourzad should be good to go this week but may end up splitting snaps with JB Nelson after Nelson held his own and impressed the coaching staff last week. Running back Keyvone Lee is also questionable to play this weekend after missing the Central Michigan matchup last week with an undisclosed injury that he sustained against Auburn. In terms of other player availability news, there are still minimal updates on both Smith Vilbert and Coziah Izzard who both are key pieces to Manny Diaz’s defensive line depth. Both have been out due to undisclosed reasons since the start of the season and have been participating with the scout team at practice. Two players to also keep track of on Saturday is redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaden Dottin and freshman wide receiver Kaden Saunders. Both players were in street on clothes last Saturday against Central Michigan.



Northwestern

NORTHWESTERN s cOCAVAILABILITY REPORT PLAYER REASON NOTES: S Coco Azema Undisclosed Questionable DB Cam Mitchell Undisclosed Returned to action last week, likely to play Saturday. DB A.J Hampton Jr Undisclosed Has not played since week zero against Northwestern.