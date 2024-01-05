Advertisement
News More News
ago other sports Edit

Penn State visits Oregon State in First Dual of 2024

Joey Klender • Happy Valley Insider
Wrestling Analyst
@KlenderJoey

The Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0, 0-0 B1G) are set to visit Oregon State in the team's first dual of 2024 as the heavier portion of the schedule and season are upon us. The dual is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and 5.:00 p.m. local time in Corvallis. It will be televised on Pac-12.com. Fans can also listen via Lionvision at GoPSUsports.com.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | TRANSFER PORTAL THREAD | THE LIONS DEN

Advertisement

Penn State has not wrestled since its dual against Hofstra in mid-December, marking the end of a nearly month-long layoff for the Lions. They will look to pick up where they left off in 2023, adding to what has been a dominant season for the Lions thus far with wins over Lehigh and Hofstra.

The Lions will visit Oregon State in an attempt to not only improve its record but also with an intention to bring more fans to attend matches at OSU, a program with a good history and plenty of notable alumni, including UFC fighters like Mark Munoz and Colby Covington.

Oregon State has several returning National Qualifiers, including Brandon Kaylor at 125, Cleveland Belton at 141, Matthew Olguin at 165, and Trey Munoz at 184, son of previously mentioned Mark Munoz.

Oregon State Probable Lineup
WEIGHT WRESTLER YEAR InterMat Ranking

125

Brandon Kaylor

RSr

11

133

Gabe Whisenhunt

So

25

141

Cleveland Belton

RJr

25

149

Nash Singleton

So

12

157

Isaiah Crosby OR Murphy Menke

So / So

NR / NR

165

Matthew Olguin or Kekana Fouret

RSo. / Jr

10 / NR

174

Travis Wittlake

Gr

7

184

Trey Munoz

RSo

6

197

Justin Rademacher OR Mason Christansen

Fr / JR

30 / NR

285

Boone McDermott

Rsr.

12

Munoz was the Beavers' lone All-American last year, taking sixth at 184.

On the side of the Lions, it appears Braeden Davis will start at 125, potentially ending speculation on who would win the job at the first spot in duals. The weight class was up in the air between Davis, Gary Steen, and Robbie Howard.

The press release from Penn State also lists both David Evans and Tyler Kasak at 149, and both are candidates to take the spot as Shayne Van Ness is gone for the year due to injury.

Oregon State enters the dual with a 4-1 record, and its most recent dual was a shutout of Cal Bakersfield 48-0. The dual begins at 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. local).

Penn State Probable Lineup
WEIGHT WRESTLER YEAR InterMat Ranking

125

Braeden Davis

Fr

NR

133

Aaron Nagao

So.

4

141

Beau Bartlett

Sr

2

149

David Evans OR Tyler Kasak

JR / FR

NR / NR

157

Levi Haines

So

1

165

Mitchell Messenbrink

Fr

1

174

Carter Starocci

Sr

1

184

Bernie Traux

Gr

2

197

Aaron Brooks

Sr.+

1

285

Greg Kerkvliet

Sr

1

The Nittany Lions and Beavers last met in December 2022 with the Nittany Lions winning 31-3. They also met in 2021 at Spooky Nook in Manheim taking home a 32-7 win.

Penn State's next dual will be on January 14, opening up B1G action against Indiana inside Rec Hall in State College.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside The FREE Wrestling Room Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement