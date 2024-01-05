The Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0, 0-0 B1G) are set to visit Oregon State in the team's first dual of 2024 as the heavier portion of the schedule and season are upon us. The dual is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and 5.:00 p.m. local time in Corvallis. It will be televised on Pac-12.com. Fans can also listen via Lionvision at GoPSUsports.com.

Penn State has not wrestled since its dual against Hofstra in mid-December, marking the end of a nearly month-long layoff for the Lions. They will look to pick up where they left off in 2023, adding to what has been a dominant season for the Lions thus far with wins over Lehigh and Hofstra. The Lions will visit Oregon State in an attempt to not only improve its record but also with an intention to bring more fans to attend matches at OSU, a program with a good history and plenty of notable alumni, including UFC fighters like Mark Munoz and Colby Covington. Oregon State has several returning National Qualifiers, including Brandon Kaylor at 125, Cleveland Belton at 141, Matthew Olguin at 165, and Trey Munoz at 184, son of previously mentioned Mark Munoz.

Oregon State Probable Lineup WEIGHT WRESTLER YEAR InterMat Ranking 125 Brandon Kaylor RSr 11 133 Gabe Whisenhunt So 25 141 Cleveland Belton RJr 25 149 Nash Singleton So 12 157 Isaiah Crosby OR Murphy Menke So / So NR / NR 165 Matthew Olguin or Kekana Fouret RSo. / Jr 10 / NR 174 Travis Wittlake Gr 7 184 Trey Munoz RSo 6 197 Justin Rademacher OR Mason Christansen Fr / JR 30 / NR 285 Boone McDermott Rsr. 12

Munoz was the Beavers' lone All-American last year, taking sixth at 184. On the side of the Lions, it appears Braeden Davis will start at 125, potentially ending speculation on who would win the job at the first spot in duals. The weight class was up in the air between Davis, Gary Steen, and Robbie Howard. The press release from Penn State also lists both David Evans and Tyler Kasak at 149, and both are candidates to take the spot as Shayne Van Ness is gone for the year due to injury. Oregon State enters the dual with a 4-1 record, and its most recent dual was a shutout of Cal Bakersfield 48-0. The dual begins at 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. local).

Penn State Probable Lineup WEIGHT WRESTLER YEAR InterMat Ranking 125 Braeden Davis Fr NR 133 Aaron Nagao So. 4 141 Beau Bartlett Sr 2 149 David Evans OR Tyler Kasak JR / FR NR / NR 157 Levi Haines So 1 165 Mitchell Messenbrink Fr 1 174 Carter Starocci Sr 1 184 Bernie Traux Gr 2 197 Aaron Brooks Sr.+ 1 285 Greg Kerkvliet Sr 1