In a little over 24 hours, Penn State will play in one of their biggest games of the season as they take on the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions are looking to get off to a 3-0 start after a thrilling 35-31 win over Purdue in week one and a 46-10 win over Ohio last week in their home opener. Below you can find how to watch and listen to the Nittany Lions home opener, the latest betting lines, and the weather for the game.

How to watch:

TV: Saturday's game will be shown on CBS with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST. Brad Nessler will be on play-by-play and Gary Danielson will be the color commentator for the game. Radio: You can listen to the game of course on the Penn State Radio Network presented by Learfield Sports. You can find your local radio affiliate, here. Steve Jones (play-by-play) and Jack Ham (color) will be on the call. SiriusXM: If you're looking to listen to the game on SiriusXM, you can hear it on Sirius 195 (Penn State call), 201 (national call), or 81 (Auburn call). If you're accessing it via the internet on Sirius, the channels will be 957 (Penn State), 81 (Auburn), and 964 (national).

Updated betting odds:

Depending on where you looked Penn State opened as a 1.5-point favorite or a 3-point favorite. Either way, lines across all sportsbooks are nearly unanimous with Penn State sitting as a three-point favorite over the Tigers with the over/under in the game currently sitting at 47.5. Notable trends: - Auburn is 16-1 in their last 17 non-conference games. - Penn State since 2017 is 14-3-1 against the spread in September - Auburn has failed to cover in four of their last five games dating back to last season. - Since 2017, Auburn is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 straight up as a home underdog. - Since 2017, Penn State is Penn State is 10-8 against the spread as a road favorite and 13-5 straight up.

Weather: