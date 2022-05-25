Penn State Football vs. Auburn set for 3:30 PM kickoff on CBS

It's the first game of the Nittany Lions 2022 schedule to receive an official kickoff time. All other times are to be determined including the program's season opener against Purdue on Thursday, September 1.

Penn State and Auburn on Wednesday morning learned the kickoff time and network for their September 17 showdown in Auburn. It was announced that CBS will be hosting the game on television, the network's first "SEC on CBS" game of the season. Kickoff is slated for CBS's traditional, 3:30 EST timeslot which will make it a 2:30 local time kick in Alabama.

Last season, Penn State and Auburn met on ESPN's Saturday Night Football primetime spot, as the Nittany Lions hosted the Tigers in their annual Whiteout game. The then No.10 ranked Nittany Lions held off the No.20 Tigers for a 28-20 win behind a 28-for-32, 280-yard, and two-touchdown performance from Sean Clifford.

For the Nittany Lions, it will be their first appearance on CBS in 22 years, their last appearance being a 12-0 loss to Pittsburgh on September 16, 2000. All-time, the program has played on CBS 26 times.

Both Penn State and Auburn enter 2022 looking to bounce back from disappointing ends to their season after both got off to strong starts, the Nittany Lions began their 5-0 before finishing 7-5 while Auburn started 4-1 and 6-2 before finishing 6-6.

It will be the fourth matchup between the two programs of all time with the Nittany Lions holding a 2-1 edge in the series. The two programs also met in 1996, a 43-14 win for Penn State in the Outback Bowl before the Tigers got their revenge in 2003, a 13-9 victory in the Capital One Bowl. The Nittany Lions will also enter the contest with a 24-24 mark against current SEC teams all-time after losing to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl this past January.