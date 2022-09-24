No. 14 Penn State took care of business against Central Michigan 33-14 on Saturday, moving to 4-0 on the season.

Here were the top performers in the victory:





Offense: TE Brenton Strange

Brenton Strange didn’t have the breakout season many fans hoped for in 2021, but this season, Strange has been one of the best players in Penn State’s offense.

Against Central Michigan, the redshirt junior tight end caught five passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores were from inside the Chippewa 5-yard line, as Strange showed he can be a viable redzone target for Sean Clifford.

Don’t forget about Strange’s blocking, though. The tight end did a great job of setting the edge, and contributed to Penn State’s 180 rushing yards.

In just four games played this year, Strange’s numbers already rival what he put up last year. He has 211 yards on 14 receptions and three touchdowns. Last year, Strange played 13 games to the tune of 20 grabs, 225 yards and three scores.

Defense: CB Kalen King

Joey Porter Jr. is the unquestioned No. 1 corner for the blue and white, but the rest of the cornerback room is largely unsolved. Sophomore corner Kalen King certainly made his case to start with Saturday’s effort.

King made four tackles and led the team with four pass breakups. His biggest play was a forced fumble and recovery in the 4th quarter. The play halted a good Central Michigan drive and effectively put the game on ice.

King and the rest of the secondary did a great job of taking away downfield passes on Saturday and hopes to build on the effort against Northwestern next week.





Special teams: P Barney Amor

In a perfect football game, the punter would never see the field. With Barney Amor handling the punts, the bad taste of a failed possession gets a little bit sweeter.

The sixth-year senior was vital in flipping the field against the Chippewas. On his four punts, Amor averaged 44.5 yards per kick and landed three of them inside the 20-yard line.

There’s been a lot to love with Amor, who has amazingly downed 13 of his 18 punts inside the 20 this season.

--------------------------------------------------------------

