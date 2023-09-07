After defeating West Virginia 38-15 in their season opener, the Penn State Nittany Lions turn their attention to the Delaware Blue Hens in week two. The Blue Hens are coming off a 37-13 win over Stony Brook in week one.

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Satuday, September 9. 12:00 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572) TV: Streamed on Peacock. On the call will be Brendan Burke (PxP) and Michael Robinson (analyst). Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Sideline (Brian Tripp) SiriusXM: 134 (Penn State) or 196 (Delaware); SXM app



TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND'S GAME, PENN STATE FANS WILL HAVE TO HAVE A SUBSCRIPTION TO PEACOCK EITHER THROUGH PEACOCK ITSELF OR YOUR TELEVISION PROVIDER. FANS CAN SIGN UP FOR PEACOCK HERE. This will also mark the first time since September 20, 2003, that Penn State has not appeared on cable television. On that day, the Nittany Lions defeated Kent State 32-10.

Coaching matchup

Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall) - Career Record: 103-51

- Record at Penn State: 79-36

- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion West Virginia - Ryan Carty (second year at West Virginia; second overall) - Career Record: 9-5

- Record at West Virginia: 9-5

- Career Accolades: One career win over an FBS team.

Series History:

This is the first-ever matchup between Penn State and Delaware. The Nittany Lions are 116-79-12 against non-FBS programs, including 9-0 against FBS programs. Their last FCS opponent came in 2021, a 38-17 win over Villanova.

Latest betting lines:

No official betting lines are available yet for this week's game, but ESPN's Bill Connelly's S&P+ has the Nittany Lions as a 31.9-point favorite.

Weather