The Penn State Nittany Lions are looking to improve 3-0 on the young season this Saturday as they travel to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois, on the other hand, is coming off a 34-23 loss to Kansas, their first of the season, but the Illini also struggled in week one in a 30-28 win over Toledo. Despite the slow start, Penn State will need to be wary of the Fighting Illini, who will be looking to win their second straight over the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Satuday, September 16. 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT) Where: Beaver Stadium (60.670) TV: Fox Sports. On the call will be Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Analyst), Jenny Taft (Sideline) Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline) SiriusXM: 82/80/SXM App

Coaching matchup

Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall) - Career Record: 104-51

- Record at Penn State: 79-36

- Record against West Virginia: 0-0

- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion Illinois - Bret Bielema (3rd year at West Virginia; 15th overall) - Career Record: 111-71

- Record at West Virginia: 14-13

- Career Accolades: 3 Big Ten championships, 1 Big Ten Division title, Big Ten Coach of the Year (2006), Super Bowl champion (LIII)

Series History:

Penn State holds the series lead over Illinois all-time with a 20-6 record. The Illini won the last meeting between the two programs in 202, a 20-18 win in nine overtimes. The Illini also defeated Penn State in 1960, 2001, 2007, 2010, and 2014. Under head coach James Franklin, Penn State is 3-2 against Illinois and 1-1 in Champaign. The last time that the Nittany Lions went to Campaign was in 2018, a 63-24 win for Penn State. In that game, Miles Sanders cursed for 200 yards and three touchdowns while Ricky Slade (I bet you haven't heard that name in a while) and Trace McSorley both rushed for 90+ yards a swell.

Latest betting lines/trends

With under 48 hours until kickoff, Penn State sits as a two-touchdown favorite over Illinois, with the line sitting at -14.5. The over/under for the game is currently at 48.5, while Penn State is a -650 money line favorite, while Illinois is a +475 underdog. Penn State is 2-0 against the spread this season, including covering a 44-point spread last weekend against Delaware. Illinois is 0-2 against the spread this season, failing to cover a 7.5-point spread as the favorite over Toledo and a 3.5-point spread as a road underdog against Kansas. Notably, the over has so far hit in both of Penn State's games this season as well; the Nittany Lions offense has scored 30+ points in each of their last nine games dating back to last season. That streak is the longest in the nation. In those nine games, Penn State is averaging 41.8 points and 463 total yards of offense per game. It's also worth noting that Penn State is 5-0-1 against the spread in their last six games in the Big Ten dating back to last season.

Weather