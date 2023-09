No. 7 ranked Penn State is seeking to extend its record to 3-0 this weekend as the team travels to Champaign to take on 1-1 Illinois.

While the Nittany Lions are coming off a low-stress win against Delaware, where the majority of its first team sat in the second half, the Illini took their first loss of the season at Kansas, 34-23.

With both teams looking to get their conference slate started off on the right foot this Saturday, here is who may or may not be available on both sides.