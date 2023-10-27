The Penn State Nittany Lions are coming off their first setback of the 2023 season this past weekend against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus 20-12. It was a loss that not only derailed the Nittany Lions hype train but probably was also one of the most demoralizing losses of the James Franklin era. Now, the Nittany Lions will need to bounce back quickly as they take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. The Hoosiers enter the contest with a 2-5 record including 0-4 in Big Ten play. With less than 24 hours before kick, Penn State is a 32-point favorite over the Hoosiers.

Dylan Callaghan-Croley: Managing Editor (6-1)

The excitement surrounding this season has been zapped from the Penn State fanbase after last week's loss which has put a weird feeling around this game on Saturday. Will the Nittany Lions come out as equally flat against the Hoosiers? While that remains to be seen, Penn State last season rebounded well after both their losses to Ohio State and Michigan - a chance from had become a trend of Penn State struggling to get back on the proverbial horse after being knocked down. Either way, I believe the Nittany Lions will ultimately win comfortably on Saturday against Indiana; the offense will be under scrutiny but I just don't see how Indiana moves the ball consistently in this one. It may not be the prettiest blowout win but the Nittany Lions should ultimately cover in this one. Penn State 38 - Indiana 7.

Marty Leap - Contributor (6-1)

History tells us this game will be ugly. In James Franklin's first 9 seasons at Penn State they have lost back-to-back games in 6 of them, and the Nittany Lions are just 3-6 ATS the week following Ohio State. This Indiana team is pretty bad and may be on quit watch. So, even if Penn State starts slow and plays poorly it should not matter. It would mean very little since this is a team Penn State should easily defeat, but you still want to finally see the explosive plays come. You want to the wide receivers step up to make plays while Drew Allar stretches the field with his arm. Finally using the middle of the field in the passing game would be cool too. If nothing else, that could provide a MUCH needed confidence and momentum to an offense that is stuck in neutral. Will those plays come? I, for one, am not confident. This is due to a combination of a very poor wide receiver room, a coaching staff that is clearly uncomfortable stretching the field, and a quarterback who looks hesitant to take shots. The Nittany Lions get to 7-1, but it'll be a win no one feels good about. Penn State 31 - Indiana 13

Richard Schnyderite - Publisher (6-1)

This year’s Indiana team is bad, like at the bottom of the Big Ten Conference bad. In all seriousness they might be the worst team in the conference with their only two wins coming against Indiana State and Akron, which ended in quadruple overtime. They have rotated quarterbacks this season between Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby, both of whom have been bad and they also fired their OC earlier in the year so they can’t produce much of anything on offense. Penn State on the flip side, is looking to bounce back after a rough one against Ohio State last Saturday. Look for the Nittany Lions to pour it on this weekend, as I expect them to expose the Indiana defense through both the air and the run game. Penn State 48 - Indiana 10

Justin Morganstein - Contributor (6-1)

After a disappointing showing against Ohio State in Columbus last weekend, the Nittany Lions should have no issue getting back on track this Saturday against a struggling Indiana team. Drew Allar should be in for a bounce back week as he goes up against a banged up Hoosier secondary which will be without captain Noah Pierre. Manny Diaz’s defense should also be in for another big week with Indiana putting up just over 10 points per conference matchup so far in 2023. Penn State rolls at home in this one. Penn State 45 - Indiana 7

Zane Brancefield - Contributor (6-1)

The Nittany Lions are playing with a chip on their shoulder as they want to get revenge for the loss last week to Ohio State. Penn State may not have entered into that elite status but they are still a very good football team and one of the better programs in the country. The Hoosiers have struggled in every game this season, including their wins such as their 29-27 win over Akron last month. The Nittany Lions' defense will prove yet again why they are one of the best defenses in the nation while the offense on the other hand has a lot to prove but should be able to get it rolling and dominate a lesser opponent such as Indiana. Penn State 56 - Indiana 7

Clay Sauertieg - Guest Picker (6-1)