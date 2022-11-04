Penn State vs Indiana: Players to watch
There is no question about it: Saturday’s game against Indiana is a must-win and a big must-win game for the Nittany Lions, who just came off a tough 44-31 loss against Ohio State at home. Playing an underperforming, under-.500 team on the road is exactly what Penn State needs for a bounce-back win, but that isn’t guaranteed, especially against teams looking to play spoiler like Indiana. Here are some key players to watch for both teams on Saturday.
TE AJ Barner
As seems to be the tradition with Big Ten schools, Indiana is not afraid to utilize its tight ends in many different offensive sets. Barner is the top receiving tight end on the team right now, averaging just 22 receiving yards a game this season. While the sixth-leading receiver on the team might not sound like a key asset, having a big body that can reliably catch balls and pick up yardage is what Connor Bazelak will need to stabilize himself early on.
QB Connor Bazelak
Bazelak has crossed the 2,000 passing yards mark this season and really is the most productive offensive player that the Hoosiers have. Even so, he’s completed just under 55 percent of his passes and has a 12:9 TD-INT ratio this season. He’ll need a near-perfect performance against Penn State to give Indiana a chance, which means a high completion percentage and limiting mistakes, like interceptions.
OLB Dasan McCullough
The freshman linebacker leads Indiana in sacks this season with four and has two quarterback hits and two pass breakups as well so far. He’s been an impactful defensive player for the Hoosiers very immediately in his career, and he’ll definitely be someone to watch when it comes to them trying to get any pressure on Sean Clifford or get into the Penn State backfield.
Penn State:
WR Parker Washington
The breakout game that people had been waiting for from the sophomore finally happened on Saturday as Washington had 11 receptions for 179 receiving yards and a touchdown. He was fantastic and is now undoubtedly the top option for Clifford for the rest of the season. To be able to put up those numbers against a College Football Playoff contender is impressive and while he’ll garner more attention from Indiana on Saturday, he should still be just as effective overall.
RB Kaytron Allen
While it seemed like Ohio State more than accounted for Nicholas Singleton out of the backfield, it didn’t nearly do the same for Kaytron Allen, who ran for 76 yards and had two total touchdowns last Saturday. Allen has carved out a great hole for himself as the No. 2 back for the Nittany Lions and complements Singleton so well in PSU’s ground game. Against weaker rushing defenses like Indiana, the two should flourish and Allen should get plenty of touches. Also notably, it's set to be a windy day in Bloomington which could work in Allen's favor.
CB Johnny Dixon
Dixon got burnt in coverage several times against Ohio State, but still had a forced fumble and sack on the day. He wasn’t the only player in the PSU secondary that had fits with the Buckeyes receiving corps, but the junior had probably his best game since Central Michigan. Playing against a pass-happy team in Indiana this week, he’s going to be needed to prevent long receptions and break up passes.
--------------------------------------------------------------
