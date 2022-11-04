There is no question about it: Saturday’s game against Indiana is a must-win and a big must-win game for the Nittany Lions, who just came off a tough 44-31 loss against Ohio State at home. Playing an underperforming, under-.500 team on the road is exactly what Penn State needs for a bounce-back win, but that isn’t guaranteed, especially against teams looking to play spoiler like Indiana. Here are some key players to watch for both teams on Saturday.

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

TE AJ Barner As seems to be the tradition with Big Ten schools, Indiana is not afraid to utilize its tight ends in many different offensive sets. Barner is the top receiving tight end on the team right now, averaging just 22 receiving yards a game this season. While the sixth-leading receiver on the team might not sound like a key asset, having a big body that can reliably catch balls and pick up yardage is what Connor Bazelak will need to stabilize himself early on. QB Connor Bazelak Bazelak has crossed the 2,000 passing yards mark this season and really is the most productive offensive player that the Hoosiers have. Even so, he’s completed just under 55 percent of his passes and has a 12:9 TD-INT ratio this season. He’ll need a near-perfect performance against Penn State to give Indiana a chance, which means a high completion percentage and limiting mistakes, like interceptions. OLB Dasan McCullough The freshman linebacker leads Indiana in sacks this season with four and has two quarterback hits and two pass breakups as well so far. He’s been an impactful defensive player for the Hoosiers very immediately in his career, and he’ll definitely be someone to watch when it comes to them trying to get any pressure on Sean Clifford or get into the Penn State backfield.



Penn State: