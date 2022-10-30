News More News
Penn State vs Indiana set for 3:30 p.m. kickoff

Penn State's road trip to Bloomington, Indiana next weekend officially has a kickoff time. The Big Ten announced on Saturday evening the Nittany Lions' matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will also be televised on ABC.

The Nittany Lions will enter next weekend's game against Indiana with a 6-2 record on the season including a 3-2 record in Big Ten play. The NIttany Lions on Saturday against Ohio State had a 21-16 lead over the Buckeyes with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter before the Buckeyes scored 28 points in a span of six minutes to flip the game on its' head.

Indiana, on the other hand, is coming off a bye week. Their last time out in week eight resulted in a 24-17 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. After a strong 3-0 start to the season, Tom Allen's program has lost five straight and will enter next week at 3-5 on the season including 1-4 in Big Ten play. Notably, all three of their wins have come at home this season.

All time, Penn State is 23-2 against the Hoosiers including a 24-0 win at home last season. The last time the Nittany Lions of course went to Bloomington was in 2020 when the Hoosiers upset the Nittany Lions 36-35 on Michael Penix Jr.'s controversial two-point conversion.

