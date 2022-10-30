Penn State's road trip to Bloomington, Indiana next weekend officially has a kickoff time. The Big Ten announced on Saturday evening the Nittany Lions' matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will also be televised on ABC.

The Nittany Lions will enter next weekend's game against Indiana with a 6-2 record on the season including a 3-2 record in Big Ten play. The NIttany Lions on Saturday against Ohio State had a 21-16 lead over the Buckeyes with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter before the Buckeyes scored 28 points in a span of six minutes to flip the game on its' head.