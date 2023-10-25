On Saturday, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Indiana Hoosiers as they look to back bounce from their first setback of the season in Columbus last Saturday. Here's a quick glance at what you need to know about the Hoosiers.

OFFENSE

The Hoosiers' offense this season is one of the worst in the country, averaging 17.9 points per game, best for 124th in the country (out of 133 programs). The Hoosiers haven't had a ton of successes through the air or on the ground this season, averaging just under 200 passing yards a game and just 113.7 rushing yards on average. Offensive coordinator Rod Carey, the former head coach at Northern Illinois and Temple, took over as the Hoosiers offensive coordinator this season after serving as the offensive line coach last season. Carey and the Hoosiers have had to use a pair of quarterbacks in Tayven Jackson and Berndan Sorsby. Neither quarterback has been overly successful this season, Jackson completing 60.9% of his passes for 914 yards and two touchdowns while throwing five interceptions. Sorsby, on the other hand, has completed 50.6% of his passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns. It will likely be Sorsby who gets the start for the Hoosiers on Saturday. He's coming off his best game of the season last week, a 15-for-31 performance for 126 yards and one touchdown against Rutgers in a 31-14 loss. At running back, the Hoosiers will use a combination of Jaylin Lucas and Christian Turner. Both tailbacks have been solid this season, averaging 4.5 yards and 4.4 yards respectively but have only totaled 474 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season. Sorsby, a dual-threat quarterback, has 41 carries for 130 yards himself. Lucas is also the Hoosiers top receiving threat this season, with 29 receptions for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Former quarterback Donaven McCulley is having a quality season as well, with 20 receptions for 224 yards and a score. Other names to be aware of in the passing game include Cam Camper and Omar Cooper Jr.

DEFENSE

Indiana head coach Tom Allen may be a defensive-minded head coach, but this Hoosiers defense has been an ugly one this season, allowing 29.3 points per game. The Hoosiers have been especially susceptible on the ground, allowing 174.4 rushing yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry. For a Penn State rushing attack that has been good but not great this season, this will be another opportunity to get their rushing attack going this weekend. The Indiana pass defense is only allowing 191.7 yards per game this season but is allowing 61.0% of opponents' passing attempts to be completed. The Nittany Lions passing attack this season and has struggled mightily, especially with wide receivers garnering separation. This is a matchup that favors the Nittany Lions on paper. If the wide receivers can't find success this weekend, the worry level for the unit will only continue to rise rapidly.

Key players to know on the defensive side of the ball for Indiana include linebacker Aaron Casey (59 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 3.0 sack) and defensive end Andre Carter (29 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2. sack). Overall, Penn State like they have done all season against inferior opponents should be able to move the ball. Expect the Nittany Lions to garner 400-500 yards in this game and score 30 to 40 points. If James Franklin and his program hope to beat Michigan in a few weeks, they'll need to use this game and next week's matchup against Maryland as major building blocks for the offense.

SPECIAL TEAMS

On special teams, there's not too much to say about the Hoosiers. Running back Jaylin Lucas can be dangerous as a kick returner, averaging 21.3 yards per return. Punter James Evans has been good this season, averaging 45.8 yards per punt, while kicker Chris Freeman is perfect in both field goal opportunities and extra point attempts. His longest field goal of the season has been 42 yards. He has not attempted a field goal since September 30 against Maryland.

Indiana Game Notes: