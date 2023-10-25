Penn State vs Indiana: What to know about the Hoosiers ahead of Saturday
On Saturday, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Indiana Hoosiers as they look to back bounce from their first setback of the season in Columbus last Saturday. Here's a quick glance at what you need to know about the Hoosiers.
OFFENSE
The Hoosiers' offense this season is one of the worst in the country, averaging 17.9 points per game, best for 124th in the country (out of 133 programs). The Hoosiers haven't had a ton of successes through the air or on the ground this season, averaging just under 200 passing yards a game and just 113.7 rushing yards on average.
Offensive coordinator Rod Carey, the former head coach at Northern Illinois and Temple, took over as the Hoosiers offensive coordinator this season after serving as the offensive line coach last season.
Carey and the Hoosiers have had to use a pair of quarterbacks in Tayven Jackson and Berndan Sorsby. Neither quarterback has been overly successful this season, Jackson completing 60.9% of his passes for 914 yards and two touchdowns while throwing five interceptions. Sorsby, on the other hand, has completed 50.6% of his passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns. It will likely be Sorsby who gets the start for the Hoosiers on Saturday. He's coming off his best game of the season last week, a 15-for-31 performance for 126 yards and one touchdown against Rutgers in a 31-14 loss.
At running back, the Hoosiers will use a combination of Jaylin Lucas and Christian Turner. Both tailbacks have been solid this season, averaging 4.5 yards and 4.4 yards respectively but have only totaled 474 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season. Sorsby, a dual-threat quarterback, has 41 carries for 130 yards himself.
Lucas is also the Hoosiers top receiving threat this season, with 29 receptions for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Former quarterback Donaven McCulley is having a quality season as well, with 20 receptions for 224 yards and a score. Other names to be aware of in the passing game include Cam Camper and Omar Cooper Jr.
DEFENSE
Indiana head coach Tom Allen may be a defensive-minded head coach, but this Hoosiers defense has been an ugly one this season, allowing 29.3 points per game. The Hoosiers have been especially susceptible on the ground, allowing 174.4 rushing yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry. For a Penn State rushing attack that has been good but not great this season, this will be another opportunity to get their rushing attack going this weekend.
The Indiana pass defense is only allowing 191.7 yards per game this season but is allowing 61.0% of opponents' passing attempts to be completed. The Nittany Lions passing attack this season and has struggled mightily, especially with wide receivers garnering separation. This is a matchup that favors the Nittany Lions on paper. If the wide receivers can't find success this weekend, the worry level for the unit will only continue to rise rapidly.
Key players to know on the defensive side of the ball for Indiana include linebacker Aaron Casey (59 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 3.0 sack) and defensive end Andre Carter (29 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2. sack).
Overall, Penn State like they have done all season against inferior opponents should be able to move the ball. Expect the Nittany Lions to garner 400-500 yards in this game and score 30 to 40 points. If James Franklin and his program hope to beat Michigan in a few weeks, they'll need to use this game and next week's matchup against Maryland as major building blocks for the offense.
SPECIAL TEAMS
On special teams, there's not too much to say about the Hoosiers. Running back Jaylin Lucas can be dangerous as a kick returner, averaging 21.3 yards per return. Punter James Evans has been good this season, averaging 45.8 yards per punt, while kicker Chris Freeman is perfect in both field goal opportunities and extra point attempts. His longest field goal of the season has been 42 yards. He has not attempted a field goal since September 30 against Maryland.
Indiana Game Notes:
SETTING THE SCENE
• Indiana goes back on the road for a noon kickoff against No. 10/10 Penn State on CBS. It will be the third true road game of the season for the Hoosiers, all three coming in Big Ten play.
• Saturday's game in Happy Valley will mark the 13th contest for Indiana at Beaver Stadium since Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993. The two teams have played 12 times in Bloomington and twice at neutral sites, both with Indiana as the home team (2010, FedEx Field - Landover, Maryland; 2000, RCA Dome - Indianapolis).
• The two programs have met in 27 of Penn State's 31 seasons in the conference and every season since 2007.
• Three of Indiana's final five games of the season will be away from home, with Penn State, Illinois, and Purdue all hosting IU down the stretch. The Hoosiers host Wisconsin and Michigan State at Memorial Stadium to close out its home slate.
NEWS & NOTES
• Per Pro Football Focus, redshirt senior Andre Carter ranks No. 10 in the Big Ten with 21 total pressures (sacks, QB hits or hurries), a total that sits tied for No. 45 in the Power 5.
• With 2.0 tackles for loss in each of the first two games of the season, Carter's 4.0 TFLs were the most by a Hoosier in the first two games of a season since 2004 when Kyle Killion posted 5.5 tackles for loss.
• With 59 tackles, redshirt senior Aaron Casey ranks No. 6 in the Big Ten and his 8.4 tackles per game are No. 36 nationally entering Week 9. His 8.0 tackles for loss are No. 2 in the Big Ten and includes 3.0 sacks. MORE ON PAGE 12
• Sophomore Jaylin Lucas produced the first multi-touchdown game of his career in Week 2 versus Indiana State with a pair of rushing scores. He has eight career touchdowns (four rush, two receiving, two KR) after a 44-yard receiving score at Michigan in Week 7.
• Redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby threw for a score and rushed for a touchdown against Rutgers in a Week 8 start at quarterback. The passing score was the third of his career and the rushing touchdown marked the first of his career - a 4-yard score.
• Senior Louis Moore grabbed his first career interception in the second quarter versus Akron and followed that with his first defensive touchdown in the third quarter on a 22-yard interception return for a score versus the Zips.
• With three interceptions on the season, sophomore Phillip Dunnam continues to sit tied for No. 2 on the Big Ten leaderboard and tied for No. 14 in the FBS. One of two true freshman not to redshirt in 2022, Dunnam has takeaways versus No. 3/4 Ohio State, Louisville, and Akron.
• The Indiana special teams units blocked its first kick of the 2023 season at Maryland to move its streak to 12 straight seasons with at least one blocked kick. Special teams coordinator Kasey Teegardin's crew has blocked at least one kick in each of his four seasons as the corps leader.
