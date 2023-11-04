Penn State Football is coming off a win against Indiana last weekend where they went on to defeat the Hoosiers by a final score of 33-24. This upcoming Saturday, the Nittany Lions will head back to the road as they face off against one of the more localish opponents in the Big Ten in the Maryland Terrapins. Before kickoff our team here at Happy Valley Insider has decided to submit their predictions for how they see this one playing out.

Dylan Callaghan-Croley: Managing Editor (7-1)

I wouldn't be surprised if Maryland keeps this game close for a while but ultimately I think the Penn State defense will make a difference here with a turnover or two. The Penn State offense will probably once again leave more to be desired but does enough to get the job done. Penn State: 31|| Maryland: 17

Marty Leap - Contributor

At this point it's pretty difficult to have much confidence in anything changing for the Penn State offense. It is what it is. Ball control, run the ball, short passing game. The explosive plays likely just are not going to come. Maybe there is an argument to be made for things opening up more after how the game ended last week. Maybe now that Drew Allar was the interception monkey off his back he'll be more open to taking deep shots. However, that falls in the believe it when you see it category. Penn State probably gets one of two versions of Maryland this weekend. One that is completely reeling following a winless October, or one that comes out swinging in an effort to right the ship and find that 6th win for bowl eligibility. My guess is the latter, but Penn State survives College Park with another ugly victory. Penn State: 26 || Maryland: 14

Richard Schnyderite - Publisher

Despite last week being an ugly one against a very bad Indiana team, I think Penn State will return to form this week as they should be able to dominate Maryland in just about all three phases of the game. The Terps strong point is their offense, however the Nittany Lions best unit is their defense and with Maryland's recent struggles at times to move the ball, I think it's safe to say Penn State wins this battle. Add in some solid offensive play from Drew Allar and the running backs, then PSU should cruise to a relatively easy win in this one down in College Park. Penn State: 35 || Maryland: 17

Zane Brancefield - Locked On Nittany Lions Podcast

Maryland will give Penn State a fight. The Terrapins view this as an opportunity to save their season. The Nittany Lions simply have the better overall talent and will take care of business in College Park as usual. Penn State: 34 || Maryland: 24

