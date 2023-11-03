Advertisement
Penn State vs. Maryland: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1) head into College Park to take on Maryland (5-3, 2-3) on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are looking to extend their winning streak to three over the Big Ten East foe, winning 30-0 in Happy Valley last season.

Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Saturday, November 4th. 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: SECU Stadium (51,802)

TV: FOX | Jason Benetti (PxP), Brock Huard (Analyst), Sideline: Allison Williams
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SiriusXM: 195/205/SXM App

Coaching matchup:

Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall)

- Career Record: 109-52
- Record at Penn State: 85-37
- Record against Maryland: 7-2
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion

Maryland Terrapins - Mike Locksley (6th year at Indiana; 9th overall)

- Career Record: 28-57
- Record at Maryland: 26-31
- Record against Penn State: 1-3
-Career Accolades: 2018 Broyles Award Winner (at Alabama)

Series History: Penn State leads 38-3-1

Penn State holds a 38-3-1 advantage over Maryland in the all-time series, including a 7-2 record since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten in 2014. Prior to the restart of the series, the teams hadn't played in 21 years. Penn State did not lose to Maryland from 1962 to 1993 while meeting every year during that timeframe.

Latest betting lines/trends

Penn State is an 8.5 point (-350) favorite on Yahoo Sportsbook as of Friday morning. The over/under for the game is set at 50.5.

Betting Results - Penn State
Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score

vs West Virginia

-21 (COV)

48 (Over)

38-15 PSU

vs Delaware

-44 (COV)

55.5 (Over)

63-7 PSU

at Illinois

-14 (COV)

47.5 (Under)

30-13 PSU

vs Iowa

-14 (COV)

38 (Under)

31-0 PSU

at Northwestern

-26.5 (COV)

47.5 (Over)

41-13 PSU

vs UMass

-42 (COV)

55.0 (Over)

63-0 PSU

at Ohio State

+4.0 (DNC)

46.5 (Under)

20-12 OSU

vs Indiana

-31.0 (DNC)

45.0 (Over)

33-24 PSU
DNC = "DId not covered" / COV = "Cov"
Betting Results - Maryland
Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score

vs Towson

-38.5 (DNC)

55.5 (Under)

38-6 MD

vs Charlotte

-24.5 (DNC)

50.0 (Over)

38-20 MD

vs Virginia

-16.5 (COV)

48.5 (Under)

42-14 MD

at Michigan State

-7 (COV)

52.5 (Under)

31-9 MD

vs Indiana

-14.5 (COV)

50.0 (Over)

44-17 Maryland

at Ohio State

+17 (DNC)

56.5 (Under)

37-17 OSU

vs Illinois

-13.5 (DNC)

52.0 (Under)

27-24 ILL

at Northwestern

-14 (DNC)

48.5 (Over)

33-27 NW
DNC = "DId not covered" / COV = "Cov"

Weather

Saturday will be a perfect day for football in College Park, with a high of 65 and partly sunny when the Nittany Lions and Terrapins battle. There will be a calm wind around five miles per hour.

