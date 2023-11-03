Penn State vs. Maryland: How to watch, betting lines, and more
The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1) head into College Park to take on Maryland (5-3, 2-3) on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are looking to extend their winning streak to three over the Big Ten East foe, winning 30-0 in Happy Valley last season.
Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: Saturday, November 4th. 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: SECU Stadium (51,802)
TV: FOX | Jason Benetti (PxP), Brock Huard (Analyst), Sideline: Allison Williams
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SiriusXM: 195/205/SXM App
Coaching matchup:
Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall)
- Career Record: 109-52
- Record at Penn State: 85-37
- Record against Maryland: 7-2
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Maryland Terrapins - Mike Locksley (6th year at Indiana; 9th overall)
- Career Record: 28-57
- Record at Maryland: 26-31
- Record against Penn State: 1-3
-Career Accolades: 2018 Broyles Award Winner (at Alabama)
Series History: Penn State leads 38-3-1
Penn State holds a 38-3-1 advantage over Maryland in the all-time series, including a 7-2 record since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten in 2014. Prior to the restart of the series, the teams hadn't played in 21 years. Penn State did not lose to Maryland from 1962 to 1993 while meeting every year during that timeframe.
Latest betting lines/trends
Penn State is an 8.5 point (-350) favorite on Yahoo Sportsbook as of Friday morning. The over/under for the game is set at 50.5.
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
vs West Virginia
|
-21 (COV)
|
48 (Over)
|
38-15 PSU
|
vs Delaware
|
-44 (COV)
|
55.5 (Over)
|
63-7 PSU
|
at Illinois
|
-14 (COV)
|
47.5 (Under)
|
30-13 PSU
|
vs Iowa
|
-14 (COV)
|
38 (Under)
|
31-0 PSU
|
at Northwestern
|
-26.5 (COV)
|
47.5 (Over)
|
41-13 PSU
|
vs UMass
|
-42 (COV)
|
55.0 (Over)
|
63-0 PSU
|
at Ohio State
|
+4.0 (DNC)
|
46.5 (Under)
|
20-12 OSU
|
vs Indiana
|
-31.0 (DNC)
|
45.0 (Over)
|
33-24 PSU
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
vs Towson
|
-38.5 (DNC)
|
55.5 (Under)
|
38-6 MD
|
vs Charlotte
|
-24.5 (DNC)
|
50.0 (Over)
|
38-20 MD
|
vs Virginia
|
-16.5 (COV)
|
48.5 (Under)
|
42-14 MD
|
at Michigan State
|
-7 (COV)
|
52.5 (Under)
|
31-9 MD
|
vs Indiana
|
-14.5 (COV)
|
50.0 (Over)
|
44-17 Maryland
|
at Ohio State
|
+17 (DNC)
|
56.5 (Under)
|
37-17 OSU
|
vs Illinois
|
-13.5 (DNC)
|
52.0 (Under)
|
27-24 ILL
|
at Northwestern
|
-14 (DNC)
|
48.5 (Over)
|
33-27 NW
Weather
Saturday will be a perfect day for football in College Park, with a high of 65 and partly sunny when the Nittany Lions and Terrapins battle. There will be a calm wind around five miles per hour.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board