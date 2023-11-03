The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1) head into College Park to take on Maryland (5-3, 2-3) on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are looking to extend their winning streak to three over the Big Ten East foe, winning 30-0 in Happy Valley last season.

Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.