Penn State's men's basketball (18-12, 9-10) will look to put themselves one step closer to an NCAA Tournament berth on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Maryland Terrapins (20-10, 11-8). A win for the Nittany Lions would be them on the cusp of going dancing later this month. The Nittany Lions last time out defeated Northwestern on a last-second three-pointer in overtime by Cam Wynter. It was a season-saving win for Micah Shrewsberry's program, who, in their previous game, blew a 19-point lead to Rutgers.

Maryland, this season has had their ups-and-downs but has struggled on the road with a 2-8 record, a much different story than its 16-1 record at home. Overall, however, the Terrapins have been a high-quality team all season and will be a tough matchup for the Nittany Lions on Sunday. The last time out for the Terrapins was a 73-62 loss to Ohio State, also on the road. The last time these two teams met was on February 11 in College Park, a 74-68 win for Maryland. In that game, the Nittany Lions got strong performances out of a handful of their roster but were unable to overcome even better efforts from Maryland's Hakim Hart and Jahmir Young who had 23 and 18 points respectively.

HOW TO WATCH:

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. EST WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (University Park, PA) WATCH: BTN | Fox Sports App LISTEN: Penn State Sports Network (103.7 FM & 1450 AM) - Steve Jones (play-by-play) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)



BETTING:

Entering Sunday's game, the Nittany Lions are a 3.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 135.5. Additionally, as we mentioned Maryland's struggles on the road earlier, the Nittany Lions this season has also been quite strong at home, winning 12 of 15 matchups. Against the spread this season, the Nittany Lions are 16-12-2, while Maryland holds a 19-11 record. It will be just the Nittany Lions' fourth matchup against a ranked team this season; they're 1-2 in their previous three matchups this season. As a favorite this season, Penn State is 9-7-2, while Maryland is 3-6 as an underdog, including 1-6 on the road as an underdog. The over/under has hit in 17 of Penn State's 30 games this season, while the under has hit in 18 of Maryland's 30 games.

KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES STAT PENN STATE MARYLAND OVERALL RECORD 18-11 20-10 CONFERENCE RECORD 9-10 11-8 AGAINST THE SPREAD 15-12-12 18-11-0 POINTS / POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

72.6 / 68.3

72.6 / 63.2 FIELD GOAL % 45.4 43.3 ASSISTS PER GAME 14.0

11.5 REBOUNDS PER GAME 32.3 32.0 STEALS PER GAME 4.5 5.2 BLOCKS PER GAME 2.3 3.4

RANKINGS

PENN STATE || RUTGERS

NET: No. 57 || No. 26

KENPOM: No. 49 || No. 20

ESPN BPI: No. 53 || No. 17

SAGARIN: No. 48 || No. 18



PROBABLE STARTERS:

PROBABLE STARTERS - PENN STATE NAME STARS STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST) G Jalen Pickett 18.1 / 7.3 / 7.0

G Seth Lundy 14.3 / 6.2 /0.9

G Andrew Funk 12.0 / 2.8 / 1.2 G Cam Wynter

8.8 / 2.8 / 1.2

F Kebba Njie

3.4 / 3.5 / 0.5



INJURIES

INJURIES TEAM NAME INJURY STATUS PENN STATE

F Caleb Dorsey

Undisclosed OUT

PREDICTION: Penn State 74 - Maryland 60