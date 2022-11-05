News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-05 20:58:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State vs Maryland set for 3:30 p.m. kickoff

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

Penn State on Saturday night officially learned their kickoff time for next weekend's Big Ten East matchup against the Maryland Terrapins.

The two programs are set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX next Saturday.


The Nittany Lions will enter next Saturday with a 7-2 record on the season after defeating Indiana 45-15 on Saturday afternoon. It was a strong bounce back victory for James Franklin's program after the Nittany Lions fell to Ohio State last week 44-31.

Maryland, on the other hand, is 6-3 after falling to Wisconsin 23-10 on Saturday. The Terrapins are 2-2 in their last four games, also falling to Purdue in early October 31-29.

Last season, the Nittany Lions defeated the Terrapins 31-14 in College Park behind a career day from Jahan Dotson who had 11 receptions for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

The Nittany Lions are 41-3-1 against the Terrapins all-time but did fall 35-19 to Mike Locksley's program the last time they visited Happy Valley in 2020

{{ article.author_name }}