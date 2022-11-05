The two programs are set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX next Saturday.

Penn State on Saturday night officially learned their kickoff time for next weekend's Big Ten East matchup against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Nittany Lions will enter next Saturday with a 7-2 record on the season after defeating Indiana 45-15 on Saturday afternoon. It was a strong bounce back victory for James Franklin's program after the Nittany Lions fell to Ohio State last week 44-31.

Maryland, on the other hand, is 6-3 after falling to Wisconsin 23-10 on Saturday. The Terrapins are 2-2 in their last four games, also falling to Purdue in early October 31-29.

Last season, the Nittany Lions defeated the Terrapins 31-14 in College Park behind a career day from Jahan Dotson who had 11 receptions for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

The Nittany Lions are 41-3-1 against the Terrapins all-time but did fall 35-19 to Mike Locksley's program the last time they visited Happy Valley in 2020