Penn State vs Michigan: Keys to victory for the Nittany Lions
Alex Murphy
Staff Writer
Penn State’s biggest game of the year is ahead this Saturday, a top-10 matchup against No. 5 Michigan at The Big House in Ann Arbor. Everything for Penn State has been leading to this moment against the Wolverines and it’s going to take nothing short of a team performance of perfection to pull out a road victory and stay unbeaten. Here are the keys to a Penn State victory on Saturday afternoon.
1. Control the run game on offense and stop it on defense
Michigan running back Blake Corum is the straw that stirs the drink for the Wolverines and for good reason, with 735 rushing yards to date this season. He’s going to be a massive form of offense for Michigan, like how Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen will be those forms of offense for Penn State. The freshman duo has been fantastic, but the war in the trenches is going to come down to what rushing defense is better at the end of the day. If Penn State can win the war of the trenches, it could be a long day for Michigan.
2. Force J.J McCarthy into uncomfortable passing situations
Penn State and Michigan are very similar teams when it comes to protecting against the pass rush on offense as both have given up just 8 total sacks this season. For Michigan, that’s allowed starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy more time to get to his receivers. How Penn State gets an edge in this game is by forcing McCarthy to pass much more often, which should allow the Penn State secondary more opportunities for pass breakups and interceptions. McCarthy just had his first 300+ yard passing game of his collegiate career against Indiana, but saying that will happen against the Nittany Lions is definitely a bold prediction to make.
3. Don't be afraid to go to the passing game
So far, Sean Clifford hasn’t put up incredible numbers for the Nittany Lions, just eclipsing 1,000 passing yards this season in a gritty win against Northwestern. He’s averaging just over 200 passing yards a game in five games, but he’s been relatively efficient with the ball and hasn’t thrown interceptions. His 9-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio is fantastic and his 62 percent competition percentage is a career-best. Give Clifford the ball and let him find open receivers, use x-factors like Parker Washington, Brenton Strange, and Mitchell Tinsley to his advantage. Don’t be afraid to spread out the field and let No. 14 let the ball fly.