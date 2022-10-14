Penn State’s biggest game of the year is ahead this Saturday, a top-10 matchup against No. 5 Michigan at The Big House in Ann Arbor. Everything for Penn State has been leading to this moment against the Wolverines and it’s going to take nothing short of a team performance of perfection to pull out a road victory and stay unbeaten. Here are the keys to a Penn State victory on Saturday afternoon.

1. Control the run game on offense and stop it on defense

Michigan running back Blake Corum is the straw that stirs the drink for the Wolverines and for good reason, with 735 rushing yards to date this season. He’s going to be a massive form of offense for Michigan, like how Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen will be those forms of offense for Penn State. The freshman duo has been fantastic, but the war in the trenches is going to come down to what rushing defense is better at the end of the day. If Penn State can win the war of the trenches, it could be a long day for Michigan.

Heather Weikel (Nittany Nation) (Heather Weikel (Nittany Nation))

2. Force J.J McCarthy into uncomfortable passing situations

Penn State and Michigan are very similar teams when it comes to protecting against the pass rush on offense as both have given up just 8 total sacks this season. For Michigan, that’s allowed starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy more time to get to his receivers. How Penn State gets an edge in this game is by forcing McCarthy to pass much more often, which should allow the Penn State secondary more opportunities for pass breakups and interceptions. McCarthy just had his first 300+ yard passing game of his collegiate career against Indiana, but saying that will happen against the Nittany Lions is definitely a bold prediction to make.

3. Don't be afraid to go to the passing game