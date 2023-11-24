The Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) will travel to Ford Field in Detroit to take on Michigan State (4-7 overall, 2-6 Big Ten) on Friday night. Happy Valley Insider has you covered with how to watch the Nittany Lions, betting odds, and more for Friday's game.

Advertisement

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Friday, November 24th. 12:00 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field (65,000) TV: NBC/Peacock - Noah Eagle (PxP), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sidelines) Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline) SiriusXM: 83/85/SXM App

Coaching matchup:

Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall) - Career Record: 111-53

- Record at Penn State: 87-38

- Record against Michigan State: 4-5

- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion Michigan State Spartans - Harlon Barnett (1st year at Michigan State (Interim); 1st overall) - Career Record: 2-7

- Record at Rutgers: 2-7

- Record against Penn State: 0-0

-Career Accolades: N/A

Series History: Michigan State leads 17-18-1

Michigan State leads the all-time series 18-17-1 since the first meeting back in 1914. Recent history has favored the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten rivalry, as they have won three of the last four meetings. That stretch preceded the Spartans taking five of six in the series between 2010 and 2018. James Franklin is 4-5 against Michigan State during his tenure at Penn State and will look to even up the all-time series on Friday night.

Latest betting lines/trends

Penn State is a 22.5 favorite over Michigan State (-2000) favorite on Yahoo Sportsbook as of Friday morning. The over/under for the game is set at 43.5.

Betting Results - Penn State Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score vs West Virginia -21 (COV) 48 (Over) 38-15 PSU vs Delaware -44 (COV) 55.5 (Over) 63-7 PSU at Illinois -14 (COV) 47.5 (Under) 30-13 PSU vs Iowa -14 (COV) 38 (Under) 31-0 PSU at Northwestern -26.5 (COV) 47.5 (Over) 41-13 PSU vs UMass -42 (COV) 55.0 (Over) 63-0 PSU at Ohio State +4.0 (DNC) 46.5 (Under) 20-12 OSU vs Indiana -31.0 (DNC) 45.0 (Over) 33-24 PSU at Maryland -8.5 (COV) 50.5 (Over) 51-15 PSU vs Michigan +4.5 (DNC) 45.5 (Under) 24-15 UM vs Rutgers -20.5 (COV) 41.5 (Under) 27-6 PSU

Betting Results - Michigan State Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score vs Central Michigan -14 (COV) 45 (Under) 31-7 MSU vs Richmond -29.5 (COV) 43.5 (Over) 45-14 MSU vs Washington +14.5 (DNC) 57 (Under) 41-7 UW vs Maryland +7 (DNC) 52.5 (Under) 31-9 UM at Iowa +10 (PUSH) 36.5 (Over) 26-16 IOWA at Rutgers +4 (COV) 39 (Over) 27-24 RU vs Michigan +25.5 (DNC) 46.5 (Over) 49-0 UM at Minnesota +6.5 (DNC) 41.5 (Under) 27-12 UM vs Nebraska +3 (COV) 35.5 (Over) 20-17 MSU at Ohio State +32.5 (DNC) 48.5 (Under) 38-3 OSU at Indiana +3.5 (COV) 47 (Under) 24-21 MSU

Weather