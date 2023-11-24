Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Penn State vs. Michigan State: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

The Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) will travel to Ford Field in Detroit to take on Michigan State (4-7 overall, 2-6 Big Ten) on Friday night.

Happy Valley Insider has you covered with how to watch the Nittany Lions, betting odds, and more for Friday's game.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

Advertisement

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Friday, November 24th. 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field (65,000)

TV: NBC/Peacock - Noah Eagle (PxP), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sidelines)

Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)

SiriusXM: 83/85/SXM App

Coaching matchup:

Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall)

- Career Record: 111-53
- Record at Penn State: 87-38
- Record against Michigan State: 4-5
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion

Michigan State Spartans - Harlon Barnett (1st year at Michigan State (Interim); 1st overall)

- Career Record: 2-7
- Record at Rutgers: 2-7
- Record against Penn State: 0-0
-Career Accolades: N/A

Series History: Michigan State leads 17-18-1

Michigan State leads the all-time series 18-17-1 since the first meeting back in 1914. Recent history has favored the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten rivalry, as they have won three of the last four meetings. That stretch preceded the Spartans taking five of six in the series between 2010 and 2018.

James Franklin is 4-5 against Michigan State during his tenure at Penn State and will look to even up the all-time series on Friday night.

Latest betting lines/trends

Penn State is a 22.5 favorite over Michigan State (-2000) favorite on Yahoo Sportsbook as of Friday morning. The over/under for the game is set at 43.5.

Betting Results - Penn State
Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score

vs West Virginia

-21 (COV)

48 (Over)

38-15 PSU

vs Delaware

-44 (COV)

55.5 (Over)

63-7 PSU

at Illinois

-14 (COV)

47.5 (Under)

30-13 PSU

vs Iowa

-14 (COV)

38 (Under)

31-0 PSU

at Northwestern

-26.5 (COV)

47.5 (Over)

41-13 PSU

vs UMass

-42 (COV)

55.0 (Over)

63-0 PSU

at Ohio State

+4.0 (DNC)

46.5 (Under)

20-12 OSU

vs Indiana

-31.0 (DNC)

45.0 (Over)

33-24 PSU

at Maryland

-8.5 (COV)

50.5 (Over)

51-15 PSU

vs Michigan

+4.5 (DNC)

45.5 (Under)

24-15 UM

vs Rutgers

-20.5 (COV)

41.5 (Under)

27-6 PSU
DNC = "DId not covered" / COV = "Cov"
Betting Results - Michigan State
Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score

vs Central Michigan

-14 (COV)

45 (Under)

31-7 MSU

vs Richmond

-29.5 (COV)

43.5 (Over)

45-14 MSU

vs Washington

+14.5 (DNC)

57 (Under)

41-7 UW

vs Maryland

+7 (DNC)

52.5 (Under)

31-9 UM

at Iowa

+10 (PUSH)

36.5 (Over)

26-16 IOWA

at Rutgers

+4 (COV)

39 (Over)

27-24 RU

vs Michigan

+25.5 (DNC)

46.5 (Over)

49-0 UM

at Minnesota

+6.5 (DNC)

41.5 (Under)

27-12 UM

vs Nebraska

+3 (COV)

35.5 (Over)

20-17 MSU

at Ohio State

+32.5 (DNC)

48.5 (Under)

38-3 OSU

at Indiana

+3.5 (COV)

47 (Under)

24-21 MSU
DNC = "DId not covered" / COV = "Cov"

Weather

Penn State will not have to battle Mother Nature on Friday night, playing indoors at Ford Field.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement