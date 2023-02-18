News More News
Penn State vs Minnesota: How to watch, betting lines, prediction & more

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

Earlier we previewed tonight's upcoming matchup between Penn State and Minnesota, which you can read, here.

In that preview, we take a look at tonight's game, what's on the line for the Nittany Lions, and more.

To go along with that, we take a look at how you can watch or listen to tonight's game, the betting line for the Big Ten matchup, key stats, starters, and more.

HOW TO WATCH:

WHEN: 9:07 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

WATCH: Big Ten Network | Fox Sports App (Cory Provus - play by play, Shon Morris - analyst)

LISTEN: Penn State Sports Network (103.7 FM & 1450 AM) - Steve Jones (play-by-play) & Dick Jerardi (analyst) | SiriusXM Ch. 389 | SXM App Ch. 979


BETTING:

The Nittany Lions enter Wednesday night as a 7.5-point favorite over the Gophers with the over/under set at 133.5. This season, the Nittany Lions are 14-11-1 against the spread while Wisconsin is 8-9-1.

On the road this season, the Nittany Lions have struggled winning just one of eight true road games. Minnesota at home is just 5-9 this season but is 0-9 straight up as a home underdog and 3-6 against the spread.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH FELLOW PSU HOOPS FANS IN OUR GAME THREAD

KEY FIGURES

STAT PENN STATE MINNESOTA

OVERALL RECORD

15-11

13-9

CONFERENCE RECORD

6-9

1-12

AGAINST THE SPREAD

14-11-1

8-9-1

POINTS / POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

73.2 / 68.7

60.9 / 69.2

FIELD GOAL %

46.8

41.8

ASSISTS PER GAME

14.4

13.7

REBOUNDS PER GAME

32.1

34

STEALS PER GAME

4.8

4.8

BLOCKS PER GAME

2.3

4.2

RANKINGS

NET: No. 59 || No. 245

KENPOM: No. 49 || No. 222

ESPN BPI: No. 51 || No. 226

SAGARIN: No. 50 || No. 172

PROBABLE STARTERS:

NAME STARS     STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)

G Jalen Pickett

18.1 / 7.4 / 7.0

G Seth Lundy

14.6 / 6.2 / 0.9

G Andrew Funk

12.6 / 2.6 / 1.2

G Cam Wynter

7.4 / 2.5 / 1.8

F Kebba Njie

3.3 / 3.5 / 0.5

This is the lineup that Penn State has rolled out in each of their last two games.
NAME STARS     STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)

G Ta'Lon Cooper

10.5 / 4.4 / 5.7

G Jaden Henley

4.2 / 2.4 / 1.3

F Jamison Battle

12.4 / 3.5 / 1.7

F Pharrel Payne

7.2 / 4.7 / 1.3


F Joshua Ola-Joseph

7.5 / 3.1 / 0.3

INJURIES

TEAM NAME INJURY STATUS

MINNESOTA

G Braeden Carrington

Leg

OUT

MINNESOTA

F Dawson Garcia

Ankle

QUESTIONABLE

MINNESOTA

F Isaiah Ihnen

Knee

OUT

MINNESOTA

F Parker Fox

Knee

OUT

PENN STATE

F Caleb Dorsey

Undisclosed

QUESTIONABLE

PREDICTION: Penn State 75 - Minnesota 58

{{ article.author_name }}