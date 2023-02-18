Penn State vs Minnesota: How to watch, betting lines, prediction & more
Earlier we previewed tonight's upcoming matchup between Penn State and Minnesota, which you can read, here.
In that preview, we take a look at tonight's game, what's on the line for the Nittany Lions, and more.
To go along with that, we take a look at how you can watch or listen to tonight's game, the betting line for the Big Ten matchup, key stats, starters, and more.
HOW TO WATCH:
HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: 9:07 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)
WATCH: Big Ten Network | Fox Sports App (Cory Provus - play by play, Shon Morris - analyst)
LISTEN: Penn State Sports Network (103.7 FM & 1450 AM) - Steve Jones (play-by-play) & Dick Jerardi (analyst) | SiriusXM Ch. 389 | SXM App Ch. 979
BETTING:
The Nittany Lions enter Wednesday night as a 7.5-point favorite over the Gophers with the over/under set at 133.5. This season, the Nittany Lions are 14-11-1 against the spread while Wisconsin is 8-9-1.
On the road this season, the Nittany Lions have struggled winning just one of eight true road games. Minnesota at home is just 5-9 this season but is 0-9 straight up as a home underdog and 3-6 against the spread.
KEY FIGURES
|STAT
|PENN STATE
|MINNESOTA
|
OVERALL RECORD
|
15-11
|
13-9
|
CONFERENCE RECORD
|
6-9
|
1-12
|
AGAINST THE SPREAD
|
14-11-1
|
8-9-1
|
POINTS / POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
73.2 / 68.7
|
60.9 / 69.2
|
FIELD GOAL %
|
46.8
|
41.8
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
14.4
|
13.7
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
32.1
|
34
|
STEALS PER GAME
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
BLOCKS PER GAME
|
2.3
|
4.2
RANKINGS
PENN STATE || WISCONSIN
NET: No. 59 || No. 245
KENPOM: No. 49 || No. 222
ESPN BPI: No. 51 || No. 226
SAGARIN: No. 50 || No. 172
PROBABLE STARTERS:
|NAME
|STARS
|STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)
|
18.1 / 7.4 / 7.0
|
14.6 / 6.2 / 0.9
|
12.6 / 2.6 / 1.2
|
G Cam Wynter
|
7.4 / 2.5 / 1.8
|
3.3 / 3.5 / 0.5
|NAME
|STARS
|STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)
|
10.5 / 4.4 / 5.7
|
4.2 / 2.4 / 1.3
|
12.4 / 3.5 / 1.7
|
7.2 / 4.7 / 1.3
|
7.5 / 3.1 / 0.3
INJURIES
|TEAM
|NAME
|INJURY
|STATUS
|
MINNESOTA
|
G Braeden Carrington
|
Leg
|
OUT
|
MINNESOTA
|
F Dawson Garcia
|
Ankle
|
QUESTIONABLE
|
MINNESOTA
|
F Isaiah Ihnen
|
Knee
|
OUT
|
MINNESOTA
|
F Parker Fox
|
Knee
|
OUT
|
PENN STATE
|
F Caleb Dorsey
|
Undisclosed
|
QUESTIONABLE
PREDICTION: Penn State 75 - Minnesota 58
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it on the Penn State Hoops Free Board