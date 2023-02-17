The Penn State men's basketball team will look for a second straight win on Saturday evening when they take on a struggling and banged-up Minnesota Golden Gophers squad. The Nittany Lions (15-11, 6-9) are coming off a 93-81 win over Illinois on Tuesday, completing the season sweep of the Illini. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the program as they look to make a late-season charge in hopes of making the NCAA Tournament.

Nittany Lions tournament hopes hanging on by a thread...

After starting the season 11-3 including 2-1 in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions struggled over the last month, seeing that record go from 11-3 to 15-11 including at one point 5-9 in conference play. If the Nittany Lions hope to go dancing in March, they'll likely need to win at least four of their remaining five games. If they fail to do that, they would likely need to win the Big Ten Tournament in order to make the NCAA Tournament this season. According to TeamRankings.com, the Nittany Lions currently have just a 19% chance of making this year's tournament. If the Nittany Lions can get to 20 wins by way of the regular season or a combination of the regular season + Big Ten Tournament, their chances would rise to 50%. If they hope to make the tournament, Saturday's game against Minnesota is a game that the Nittany Lions cannot afford to lose. Not only would a loss to Minnesota make it tougher for the program to reach the 20-win mark but it would also be a terrible loss for their resume.

Minnesota has been struggling since the beginning of January

The Gophers entering Saturday are 7-16 on the season including just 1-12 in conference play. Their one win in Big Ten play came on January 12 against Ohio State, 70-67. Since then, they've lost eight straight including seven games by double-digits. The last time out for Minnesota was a 68-56 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, a third consecutive game in which the Gophers failed to score 60 points. During their eight-game losing streak, the Gophers have failed to score 60 or more points in six of eight games. A major reason for the Gophers struggles is that injuries have been stacking up. While they were already a poor offensive team before the injuries, the losses of forward Dawson Garcia and guard Braedan Carrington have been tough hits to the Gophers offensively this season. The Gophers are also missing forward Isaiah Ihnen and forward Parker Fox both to knee injuries.

Nittany Lions look to get past road struggles...