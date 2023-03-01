Penn State's men's basketball (17-11, 8-9) will look to bounce back from a tough loss to Rutgers on Sunday evening by taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (20-9, 11-7), Wednesday night in Evanston (IL). Prior to the loss to Rutgers, Penn State had won three-straight games as they looked to make a late push for the NCAA Tournament. The loss, however, was a tough setback for the Nittany Lions and their push for the tournament. If they hope to make the tournament, a win on Wednesday night is a necessity.

Northwestern, on the other hand, has been one of the better teams in the Big Ten at 20-9 this season before dropping each of their last two games to Illinois and Maryland. Prior to the pair of losses, they had previously won eight of their last 10. Notably, the Wildcats have suffered back-to-back losses four times this season but have never suffered three-straight losses yet this season.

HOW TO WATCH:

HOW TO WATCH WHEN: 9:00 p.m. EST WHERE: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, IL) WATCH: BTN | Fox Sports App LISTEN: Penn State Sports Network (103.7 FM & 1450 AM) - Steve Jones (play-by-play) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)



BETTING:

Penn State enters Wednesday night as a four-point underdog to Northwestern with an over/under set at 134.

The Nittany Lions this season are 15-12-2 this season against the spread as well as 6-5-0 as an underdog. The Wildcats, on the other hand, are 8-6 against the spread this season as a home favorite this season. In terms of over/unders, the Nittany Lions have seen the over hit in 17 of 29 games while Northwestern in the meantime has seen 18 of 29 games hit the under.



KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES STAT PENN STATE NORTHWESTERN OVERALL RECORD 17-11 20-9 CONFERENCE RECORD 8-9 11-7 AGAINST THE SPREAD 15-12-12 18-11-0 POINTS / POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

72.8 / 68.4

67.9 / 62.4 FIELD GOAL % 46.7 41 ASSISTS PER GAME 14.2

12.9 REBOUNDS PER GAME 32.1 34.2 STEALS PER GAME 4.6 7.9 BLOCKS PER GAME 2.3 4.1

RANKINGS

PENN STATE || RUTGERS

NET: No. 60 || No. 40

KENPOM: No. 50 || No. 48

ESPN BPI: No. 53 || No. 49

SAGARIN: No. 52 || No. 38



PROBABLE STARTERS:

PROBABLE STARTERS - PENN STATE NAME STARS STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST) G Jalen Pickett 18.6 / 7.4 / 7.0

G Seth Lundy 14.4 / 6.2 / 0.9

G Andrew Funk 12.6 / 2.6 / 1.2

G Cam Wynter

7.7 / 2.5 / 2.0

F Kebba Njie

3.3 / 3.6 / 0.5



PROBABLE STARTERS - NORTHWESTERN NAME STARS STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST) G Chase Audige 14.6 / 3.2 / 2.8 G Boo Buie 14.6 / 3.2 / 2.8 G Ty Berry 8.4 / 4.7 / 1.1 F Robbie Beran 8.0 / 4.7 /0.7 C Matthew Nicholson 6.2 / 5.6 / 1.2

INJURIES

INJURIES TEAM NAME INJURY STATUS PENN STATE

F Caleb Dorsey

Undisclosed OUT NORTHWESTERN G Julian Roper II Ankle OUT NORTHWESTERN F Luke Hunger Foot OUT

PREDICTION: Northwestern 68 - Penn State 64