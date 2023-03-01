News More News
Penn State vs Northwestern: How to watch, betting lines, prediction & more

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

Penn State's men's basketball (17-11, 8-9) will look to bounce back from a tough loss to Rutgers on Sunday evening by taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (20-9, 11-7), Wednesday night in Evanston (IL).

Prior to the loss to Rutgers, Penn State had won three-straight games as they looked to make a late push for the NCAA Tournament. The loss, however, was a tough setback for the Nittany Lions and their push for the tournament.

If they hope to make the tournament, a win on Wednesday night is a necessity.

Northwestern, on the other hand, has been one of the better teams in the Big Ten at 20-9 this season before dropping each of their last two games to Illinois and Maryland.

Prior to the pair of losses, they had previously won eight of their last 10. Notably, the Wildcats have suffered back-to-back losses four times this season but have never suffered three-straight losses yet this season.

HOW TO WATCH:

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, IL)

WATCH: BTN | Fox Sports App

LISTEN: Penn State Sports Network (103.7 FM & 1450 AM) - Steve Jones (play-by-play) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)


BETTING:

Penn State enters Wednesday night as a four-point underdog to Northwestern with an over/under set at 134.

The Nittany Lions this season are 15-12-2 this season against the spread as well as 6-5-0 as an underdog. The Wildcats, on the other hand, are 8-6 against the spread this season as a home favorite this season.

In terms of over/unders, the Nittany Lions have seen the over hit in 17 of 29 games while Northwestern in the meantime has seen 18 of 29 games hit the under.


FOLLOW ALONG WITH FELLOW PSU HOOPS FANS IN OUR GAME THREAD

KEY FIGURES

STAT PENN STATE NORTHWESTERN

OVERALL RECORD

17-11

20-9

CONFERENCE RECORD

8-9

11-7

AGAINST THE SPREAD

15-12-12

18-11-0

POINTS / POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

72.8 / 68.4

67.9 / 62.4

FIELD GOAL %

46.7

41

ASSISTS PER GAME

14.2

12.9

REBOUNDS PER GAME

32.1

34.2

STEALS PER GAME

4.6

7.9

BLOCKS PER GAME

2.3

4.1

RANKINGS

NET: No. 60 || No. 40

NET: No. 60 || No. 40

KENPOM: No. 50 || No. 48

ESPN BPI: No. 53 || No. 49

SAGARIN: No. 52 || No. 38

PROBABLE STARTERS:

NAME STARS     STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)

G Jalen Pickett

18.6 / 7.4 / 7.0

G Seth Lundy

14.4 / 6.2 / 0.9

G Andrew Funk

12.6 / 2.6 / 1.2

G Cam Wynter

7.7 / 2.5 / 2.0

F Kebba Njie

3.3 / 3.6 / 0.5

NAME STARS     STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)

G Chase Audige

14.6 / 3.2 / 2.8

G Boo Buie

14.6 / 3.2 / 2.8

G Ty Berry

8.4 / 4.7 / 1.1

F Robbie Beran

8.0 / 4.7 /0.7

C Matthew Nicholson

6.2 / 5.6 / 1.2

INJURIES

TEAM NAME INJURY STATUS

PENN STATE

F Caleb Dorsey

Undisclosed

OUT

NORTHWESTERN

G Julian Roper II

Ankle

OUT

NORTHWESTERN

F Luke Hunger

Foot

OUT

PREDICTION: Northwestern 68 - Penn State 64

