Saturday afternoon should be another raucous atmosphere at Beaver Stadium as Penn State enters week five as a 4-0 team and knocking on the door of the top-10. The Nittany Lions will take on a struggling Northwestern team currently trying to regain its footing riding a three-game losing streak. It's going to take quite a lot for the Wildcats to upset the Nittany Lions at home and with Penn State being nearly 26-point favorites, Vegas seems to agree. Here are the players for both teams that will be the key to victory for the Nittany Lions and Wildcats.



Heather Weikel (Nittany Nation) (Heather Weikel (Nittany Nation))

Penn State:

Tinsley is the third-leading receiver on Penn State by just a few yards and has been a reliable target for Sean Clifford this season. The fifth-year transfer from Western Kentucky currently leads Penn State with 17 receptions on the season and has looked sharp in a Penn State uniform so far. Being such a reliable target means that he’s not only going to be targeted on Saturday but will have attention on him from the Northwestern secondary. However, his breakout speed is something to watch out for as someone who can break away for big plays.



Dennis-Sutton is Penn State’s leading pass-rusher with three sacks on the season and the freshman has wasted absolutely no time getting himself acquainted on this Nittany Lions front line. As we talked about with the keys to victory, getting the pass rush going and putting pressure on Northwestern QB Ryan Hilinski is going to turn Saturday ugly for the Wildcats. Dennis-Sutton is going to be amongst those who will be looking to put that pressure on NW.



While all of the attention for the running game has been understandably put on Nicholas Singleton, the freshman has a fellow teammate and freshman in Allen who’s also found success on the ground. Last week against Central Michigan, Allen had a career-high 111 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He’s now shown himself to be a dangerous asset in the running game, something else that will pull attention away from some of the bigger names on the team, giving players like Singleton more room to run and more opportunities to dominate.



Northwestern:

Hilinski has been essentially the main offensive piece for Northwestern this season, the crux of one of the better all-around passing attacks in the country when it comes to passing yards a game. He’s averaging over 300 passing yards a game so far, but his completion rate sitting around 63% and his 5-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio are concerning for this game. The offense will be running through Hilinski and he needs to have a big game and be efficient at the same time for Northwestern to pull a massive upset.



Hull is the leading rusher for the Wildcats this season, coming in 18 rushing yards short of 400 rushing yards on the season. He’s ran for three rushing touchdowns so far and is averaging 4.4 yards per carry, basically in the middle of the country in that department this season. Northwestern likes their downhill rushers, which is exactly what Hull is and one of the better ways the Wildcats can squeak out a win is to make Penn State’s front seven work. The more they can break them down through the run during the game, the better their chances of winning get.

