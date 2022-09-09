Penn State is less than 24 hours away from its home opener against the Ohio Bobcats. The Nittany Lions are looking to push their 2022 record to 2-0 after a 35-31 win over Purdue last Thursday night in West Lafayette. Below you can find how to watch and listen to the Nittany Lions home opener, the latest betting lines, and the weather for the game.



How to watch:

TV: Saturday's game will be shown on ABC with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST. On the call for ABC will be Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (color), and Tom Luginbill (sideline). Radio: You can listen to the game of course on the Penn State Radio Network presented by Learfield Sports. You can find your local radio affiliate, here. Steve Jones (play-by-play) and Jack Ham (color) will be on the call. SiriusXM: If you're looking to listen to the game on SiriusXM, you can hear it on Sirius 137, XM/SXM 303, and Internet 966. Ohio's radio broadcast could be heard on Internet 985.

Latest betting lines:

After opening as 26-point favorites over Ohio, the line has moved in Penn State's favor slightly as the Nittany Lions are now favored by 27-points. The over/under in the game is currently set at 54 points. Betting Trends: - Dating back to 2016, Penn State is 4-1 against the spread in their last five matchups against MAC opponents. - Penn State is 28-3 against the MAC all-time, and Ohio is 9-44-1 against the Big Ten all-time. - Ohio is 6-7 against the spread since the start of last season. - The under has hit in 10 of Penn State's last 13 games. The under has also hit in eight of Ohio's last 13 games.



Weather: