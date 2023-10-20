The Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games in recent memory for the program. James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have an opportunity to get over the hump that is the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have beaten the Nittany Lions in their last six matchups and in all but three matchups since 2008.

Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.