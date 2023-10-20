Penn State vs. Ohio State: How to watch, betting lines, and more
The Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games in recent memory for the program. James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have an opportunity to get over the hump that is the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have beaten the Nittany Lions in their last six matchups and in all but three matchups since 2008.
Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: Saturday, October 21. 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Ohio Stadium (102,780)
TV: Fox | Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Analyst), Jenny Taft (Sideline)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SiriusXM: 196 (PSU)/ 82 (OSU) / SXM App
Coaching matchup:
Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall)
- Career Record: 108-51
- Record at Penn State: 84-36
- Record against Ohio State: 1-8
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Ohio State Buckeyes - Ryan Day (5th year at Ohio State; 5th overall)
- Career Record: 51-6
- Record at Ohio State: 51-6
- Record against Penn State: 4-0
-Career Accolades: 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2x Big Ten Champion
Series History: Ohio State leads 23-14
Ohio State has dominated this matchup for most of the last 20 years, winning all but four matchups in that time span. The Nittany Lions last win over Ohio State came in 2016 while their last win in Columbus came in 2011.
Latest betting lines/trends
As of Friday morning, Penn State is 4.5-point underdog to Ohio State, the over/under for the matchup is set at 45.5 points.
|Week
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
1
|
vs West Virginia
|
-21 (COV)
|
48 (Over)
|
38-15 PSU
|
2
|
vs Delaware
|
-44 (COV)
|
55.5 (Over)
|
63-7 PSU
|
3
|
at Illinois
|
-14 (COV)
|
47.5 (Under)
|
30-13 PSU
|
4
|
vs Iowa
|
-14 (COV)
|
38 (Under)
|
31-0 PSU
|
5
|
at Northwestern
|
-26.5 (COV)
|
47.5 (Over)
|
41-13 PSU
|
7
|
vs UMass
|
-42 (COV)
|
55.0 (Over
|
63-0 PSU
|Week
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
1
|
vs Indiana
|
-30 (DNC)
|
59.5 (Under)
|
23-3 OSU
|
2
|
vs Youngstown State
|
-44.5 (DNC)
|
57.5 (Under)
|
35-7 OSU
|
3
|
vs Western Kentucky
|
-29.5 (COV)
|
64.5 (Over)
|
63-10 OSU
|
4
|
at Notre Dame
|
-3 (PUSH)
|
55.5 (Under)
|
17-14 OSU
|
6
|
vs Maryland
|
-17 (COV)
|
56.5 (Under)
|
37-17 OSU
|
7
|
at Purdue
|
-17 (COV)
|
53.0 (Under)
|
41-7 OSU
Weather
The weather in Columbus on Saturday is shaping up to be a potential wet afternoon according to Accuweather. There is an 84% chance of precipitation including a 60% chance in the afternoon. It's not expected to rain a lot, less than a 10th of an inch. That being said, wind gusts will be as high as 31 mph with consistent wind around 18 mph.
