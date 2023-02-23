Penn State looks to continue their late season push for the NCAA Tournament by traveling to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions (16-11, 7-9) have won each of their last two games while Ohio State (11-16, 3-13) is losers of each of their last eight.





HOW TO WATCH:

HOW TO WATCH WHEN: 6:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: Value City Arena (Columbus, OH)

WATCH: FS1 | Fox Sports App (Brandon Gaudin - play by play, Stephen Bardo - analyst) LISTEN: Penn State Sports Network (103.7 FM & 1450 AM) - Steve Jones (play-by-play) & Dick Jerardi (analyst) | SiriusXM Ch. 380 | SXM App Ch. 970





BETTING:

Despite Ohio State losing eight straight coming into Thursday night, the Buckeyes are the favorite. As of noon on Thursday, Ohio State is a 2.5-point favorite over the Nittany Lions, the over/under for the game is set at 142.5.

The Buckeyes this season have been terrible against the spread, with an overall 8-19 record against the spread including 1-9 in their last 10 games. As a home favorite, they're 5-8 straight up. The Nittany Lions, on the other hand are 3-4 as an away underdog wile being 14-11-2 against the spread this season. The Nittany Lions have covered in each of their last three games.



KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES STAT PENN STATE OHIO STATE OVERALL RECORD 15-11 11-16 CONFERENCE RECORD 6-9 3-13 AGAINST THE SPREAD 14-11-2 8-19-0 POINTS / POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

73.3 / 68.7

73.0 / 69.2

FIELD GOAL % 46.8 45.7 ASSISTS PER GAME 14.5

11.6 REBOUNDS PER GAME 32 37 STEALS PER GAME 4.9 5.3 BLOCKS PER GAME 2.3 3.7

RANKINGS

PENN STATE || OHIO STATE

NET: No. 58 || No. 64

KENPOM: No. 51 || No. 64

ESPN BPI: No. 50 || No. 46

SAGARIN: No. 51 || No. 65



PROBABLE STARTERS:

PROBABLE STARTERS - PENN STATE NAME STARS STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST) G Jalen Pickett 18.6 / 7.4 / 7.0

G Seth Lundy 14.4 / 6.2 / 0.9

G Andrew Funk 12.6 / 2.6 / 1.2

G Cam Wynter

7.7 / 2.5 / 2.0

F Kebba Njie

3.3 / 3.6 / 0.5



INJURIES

INJURIES TEAM NAME INJURY STATUS OHIO STATE

F Zed KEy

Shoulder OUT PENN STATE

F Caleb Dorsey

Undisclosed QUESTIONABLE

PREDICTION: Penn State 74 - Ohio State 70