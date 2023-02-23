News More News
Penn State looks to continue their late season push for the NCAA Tournament by traveling to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions (16-11, 7-9) have won each of their last two games while Ohio State (11-16, 3-13) is losers of each of their last eight.


HOW TO WATCH:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: Value City Arena (Columbus, OH)

WATCH: FS1 | Fox Sports App (Brandon Gaudin - play by play, Stephen Bardo - analyst)

LISTEN: Penn State Sports Network (103.7 FM & 1450 AM) - Steve Jones (play-by-play) & Dick Jerardi (analyst) | SiriusXM Ch. 380 | SXM App Ch. 970


BETTING:

Despite Ohio State losing eight straight coming into Thursday night, the Buckeyes are the favorite. As of noon on Thursday, Ohio State is a 2.5-point favorite over the Nittany Lions, the over/under for the game is set at 142.5.

The Buckeyes this season have been terrible against the spread, with an overall 8-19 record against the spread including 1-9 in their last 10 games. As a home favorite, they're 5-8 straight up. The Nittany Lions, on the other hand are 3-4 as an away underdog wile being 14-11-2 against the spread this season. The Nittany Lions have covered in each of their last three games.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH FELLOW PSU HOOPS FANS IN OUR GAME THREAD

KEY FIGURES

STAT PENN STATE OHIO STATE

OVERALL RECORD

15-11

11-16

CONFERENCE RECORD

6-9

3-13

AGAINST THE SPREAD

14-11-2

8-19-0

POINTS / POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

73.3 / 68.7

73.0 / 69.2

FIELD GOAL %

46.8

45.7

ASSISTS PER GAME

14.5

11.6

REBOUNDS PER GAME

32

37

STEALS PER GAME

4.9

5.3

BLOCKS PER GAME

2.3

3.7

RANKINGS

PENN STATE || OHIO STATE

NET: No. 58 || No. 64

KENPOM: No. 51 || No. 64

ESPN BPI: No. 50 || No. 46

SAGARIN: No. 51 || No. 65

PROBABLE STARTERS:

NAME STARS     STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)

G Jalen Pickett

18.6 / 7.4 / 7.0

G Seth Lundy

14.4 / 6.2 / 0.9

G Andrew Funk

12.6 / 2.6 / 1.2

G Cam Wynter

7.7 / 2.5 / 2.0

F Kebba Njie

3.3 / 3.6 / 0.5

NAME STARS     STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)

G Roddy Gayle Jr

3.9 / 1.4 / 0.9

G Bruce Thornton

4.2 / 2.4 / 1.3

F Brice Sensabaugh

16.5 / 5.1 /1.0

F Justice Sueing

12.0 / 4.9 / 1.7

F Felix Okpara

3.4 / 3.3 / 0.3

INJURIES

TEAM NAME INJURY STATUS

OHIO STATE

F Zed KEy

Shoulder

OUT

PENN STATE

F Caleb Dorsey

Undisclosed

QUESTIONABLE

PREDICTION: Penn State 74 - Ohio State 70

{{ article.author_name }}