Penn State vs Ohio State: How to watch, betting lines, prediction ...
Penn State looks to continue their late season push for the NCAA Tournament by traveling to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Nittany Lions (16-11, 7-9) have won each of their last two games while Ohio State (11-16, 3-13) is losers of each of their last eight.
HOW TO WATCH:
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. EST
WHERE: Value City Arena (Columbus, OH)
WATCH: FS1 | Fox Sports App (Brandon Gaudin - play by play, Stephen Bardo - analyst)
LISTEN: Penn State Sports Network (103.7 FM & 1450 AM) - Steve Jones (play-by-play) & Dick Jerardi (analyst) | SiriusXM Ch. 380 | SXM App Ch. 970
BETTING:
Despite Ohio State losing eight straight coming into Thursday night, the Buckeyes are the favorite. As of noon on Thursday, Ohio State is a 2.5-point favorite over the Nittany Lions, the over/under for the game is set at 142.5.
The Buckeyes this season have been terrible against the spread, with an overall 8-19 record against the spread including 1-9 in their last 10 games. As a home favorite, they're 5-8 straight up. The Nittany Lions, on the other hand are 3-4 as an away underdog wile being 14-11-2 against the spread this season. The Nittany Lions have covered in each of their last three games.
KEY FIGURES
|STAT
|PENN STATE
|OHIO STATE
|
OVERALL RECORD
|
15-11
|
11-16
|
CONFERENCE RECORD
|
6-9
|
3-13
|
AGAINST THE SPREAD
|
14-11-2
|
8-19-0
|
POINTS / POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
73.3 / 68.7
|
73.0 / 69.2
|
FIELD GOAL %
|
46.8
|
45.7
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
14.5
|
11.6
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
32
|
37
|
STEALS PER GAME
|
4.9
|
5.3
|
BLOCKS PER GAME
|
2.3
|
3.7
RANKINGS
PENN STATE || OHIO STATE
NET: No. 58 || No. 64
KENPOM: No. 51 || No. 64
ESPN BPI: No. 50 || No. 46
SAGARIN: No. 51 || No. 65
PROBABLE STARTERS:
|NAME
|STARS
|STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)
|
18.6 / 7.4 / 7.0
|
14.4 / 6.2 / 0.9
|
12.6 / 2.6 / 1.2
|
G Cam Wynter
|
7.7 / 2.5 / 2.0
|
3.3 / 3.6 / 0.5
|NAME
|STARS
|STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)
|
3.9 / 1.4 / 0.9
|
4.2 / 2.4 / 1.3
|
16.5 / 5.1 /1.0
|
12.0 / 4.9 / 1.7
|
3.4 / 3.3 / 0.3
INJURIES
|TEAM
|NAME
|INJURY
|STATUS
|
OHIO STATE
|
F Zed KEy
|
Shoulder
|
OUT
|
PENN STATE
|
F Caleb Dorsey
|
Undisclosed
|
QUESTIONABLE
PREDICTION: Penn State 74 - Ohio State 70
--------------------------------------------------------------
