Overall, Ohio State's offense is about as 50/50 as you can find. The Buckeyes have had 380 plays from scrimmage this season, with 192 passing attempts to 188 rushing attempts this season, but the resulting success has been far from 50/50.

This season, it has been the Ohio State passing game leading the way overwhelmingly. First-year starting quarterback Kyle McCord is averaging 275 yards per contest while as a team, the Buckeyes are averaging 308 passing yards a game. The rushing attack has been slower for Ryan Day's squad than in year's past, averaging just 135 yards per game, including averaging 4.3 yards per carry.



Below, we go further in-depth on the Buckeyes offense. Where are they having their most success? Where has there been struggles? We take a look at both of those questions and more.