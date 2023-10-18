Penn State vs Ohio State: Scouting the Buckeyes' offense
Through six games this season, Penn State is on pace for one of the greatest defenses in the history of the program. The Nittany Lions are allowing just eight points a game and have kept their last three opponents to 175 yards or less.
That being said, the Nittany Lions will face their biggest test of the season this upcoming Saturday afternoon in the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes this season are averaging 36 points and 443 yards of total offense per game.
Overall, Ohio State's offense is about as 50/50 as you can find. The Buckeyes have had 380 plays from scrimmage this season, with 192 passing attempts to 188 rushing attempts this season, but the resulting success has been far from 50/50.
This season, it has been the Ohio State passing game leading the way overwhelmingly. First-year starting quarterback Kyle McCord is averaging 275 yards per contest while as a team, the Buckeyes are averaging 308 passing yards a game. The rushing attack has been slower for Ryan Day's squad than in year's past, averaging just 135 yards per game, including averaging 4.3 yards per carry.
Below, we go further in-depth on the Buckeyes offense. Where are they having their most success? Where has there been struggles? We take a look at both of those questions and more.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news