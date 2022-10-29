Coach James Franklin spoke about how No. 13 Penn State is a "great" team but not an "elite" team. To be elite, the Nittany Lions needed a statement win against No. 2 Ohio State Saturday.

Penn State fought to the finish but it just wasn't enough to outlast the Buckeyes in a 44-31 loss.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Saturday's clash:

Closer than the box score The 44-31 final doesn't truly tell the story of what was a very close game Saturday. Not only did Penn State go toe-to-toe with the top five Buckeyes, but it led at halftime and early in the fourth quarter.

After scoring just 16 points through three quarters, Ohio State blew things wide open in a 28-point fourth quarter. Assisted by a strip sack and a pick six, coach Ryan Day's team found its groove and left no doubt as to who the better team was.

A loss is hard to stomach for a Penn State team that's tired of playing second fiddle to Michigan and Ohio State. Fans can take solace in that the Nittany Lions gave the Buckeyes their toughest test of the season and weren't far off from a monumental upset.

Parker Washington: the playmaker Parker Washington put the team on his back Saturday, making some of the biggest plays all day.

The sophomore provided Penn State's first touchdown early in the second quarter. After making the catch on a curl route, Washington slipped a tackle and raced to the end zone for a vital score.

Throughout the game, Washington made several circus catches that left fans in awe. The plays came in big moments, extending Penn State drives and exciting the Happy Valley faithful.

The Sugar Land, Texas, native was open early and often and made good on each opportunity. Washington finished with 11 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown — a career day by all accounts.

Defense comes to play Manny Diaz's defense brought tremendous energy into Beaver Stadium, as it flew to the football all day long.

The Buckeyes offense came into Saturday's game converting over 50% of its third downs. Against Penn State, it was 4-for-12.

The defense bent but didn't break, as it held the Buckeyes to three field goal attempts and a crucial strip sack at the end of the first half to keep Ohio State off the board.

The Nittany Lion defense needed to make plays against one of the nation's best offenses to have a chance, and they certainly gave themselves that chance.