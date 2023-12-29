Penn State vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, betting lines, and more
The Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2 overall, 7-2 Big Ten) are down in Atlanta, Georgia, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (10-2 overall, 6-2 SEC) in the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday afternoon.
Happy Valley Insider has you covered with how to watch the Nittany Lions, betting odds, and more for Saturday's game.
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: Saturday, December 30th. 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000)
TV: ESPN - Mark Jones (PxP), Louis Riddick (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sidelines)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SiriusXM: 195/82/SXM App
Coaching matchup:
Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall)
- Career Record: 112-53
- Record at Penn State: 88-38
- Bowl Game Record: 6-5
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin (4th year at Ole Miss; 12th overall)
- Career Record: 95-49
- Record at Ole Miss: 33-15
- Bowl Game Record: 3-4
-Career Accolades: N/A
Series History: Never played before
Saturday will mark the first ever meeting between Penn State and Ole Miss in the history of both programs.
Latest betting lines/trends
Penn State is a -4.5 favorite over Ole Miss (-200) on Yahoo Sportsbook as of Friday morning. The over/under for the game is set at 48.5.
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
vs West Virginia
|
-21 (COV)
|
48 (Over)
|
38-15 PSU
|
vs Delaware
|
-44 (COV)
|
55.5 (Over)
|
63-7 PSU
|
at Illinois
|
-14 (COV)
|
47.5 (Under)
|
30-13 PSU
|
vs Iowa
|
-14 (COV)
|
38 (Under)
|
31-0 PSU
|
at Northwestern
|
-26.5 (COV)
|
47.5 (Over)
|
41-13 PSU
|
vs UMass
|
-42 (COV)
|
55.0 (Over)
|
63-0 PSU
|
at Ohio State
|
+4.0 (DNC)
|
46.5 (Under)
|
20-12 OSU
|
vs Indiana
|
-31.0 (DNC)
|
45.0 (Over)
|
33-24 PSU
|
at Maryland
|
-8.5 (COV)
|
50.5 (Over)
|
51-15 PSU
|
vs Michigan
|
+4.5 (DNC)
|
45.5 (Under)
|
24-15 UM
|
vs Rutgers
|
-20.5 (COV)
|
41.5 (Under)
|
27-6 PSU
|
at Michigan State
|
-22.5 (COV)
|
43.0 (Under)
|
42-0 PSU
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
vs Mercer
|
-35 (COV)
|
59.5 (Over)
|
73-7 MISS
|
at Tulane
|
-8 (COV)
|
64 (Under)
|
37-20 MISS
|
vs Georgia Tech
|
-17 (COV)
|
61.5 (Over)
|
48-23 MISS
|
at Alabama
|
+7 (DNC)
|
56 (Under)
|
24-10 ALA
|
vs LSU
|
+3 (COV)
|
67 (Over)
|
55-49 MISS
|
vs Arkansas
|
-13 (DNC)
|
61.5 (Under)
|
27-20 MISS
|
at Auburn
|
-6.5 (COV)
|
55.5 (Under)
|
28-21 MISS
|
vs Vanderbilt
|
-24 (COV)
|
62 (Under)
|
33-7 MISS
|
vs Texas A&M
|
-3 (PUSH)
|
52 (Over)
|
38-35 MISS
|
at Georgia
|
+11 (DNC)
|
58.5 (Over)
|
52-17 UGA
|
vs Louisiana Monroe
|
-36.5 (DNC)
|
61.5 (Under)
|
35-3 MISS
|
at Mississippi State
|
-10 (PUSH)
|
54.5 (Under)
|
17-7 MISS
Weather
Penn State will not have to battle Mother Nature on Friday night, playing indoors at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
--------------------------------------------------------------
