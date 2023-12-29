Advertisement
Penn State vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

The Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2 overall, 7-2 Big Ten) are down in Atlanta, Georgia, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (10-2 overall, 6-2 SEC) in the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Happy Valley Insider has you covered with how to watch the Nittany Lions, betting odds, and more for Saturday's game.

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Saturday, December 30th. 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000)

TV: ESPN - Mark Jones (PxP), Louis Riddick (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sidelines)

Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)

SiriusXM: 195/82/SXM App

Coaching matchup:

Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall)

- Career Record: 112-53
- Record at Penn State: 88-38
- Bowl Game Record: 6-5
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin (4th year at Ole Miss; 12th overall)

- Career Record: 95-49
- Record at Ole Miss: 33-15
- Bowl Game Record: 3-4
-Career Accolades: N/A

Series History: Never played before

Saturday will mark the first ever meeting between Penn State and Ole Miss in the history of both programs.

Latest betting lines/trends

Penn State is a -4.5 favorite over Ole Miss (-200) on Yahoo Sportsbook as of Friday morning. The over/under for the game is set at 48.5.

Betting Results - Penn State
Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score

vs West Virginia

-21 (COV)

48 (Over)

38-15 PSU

vs Delaware

-44 (COV)

55.5 (Over)

63-7 PSU

at Illinois

-14 (COV)

47.5 (Under)

30-13 PSU

vs Iowa

-14 (COV)

38 (Under)

31-0 PSU

at Northwestern

-26.5 (COV)

47.5 (Over)

41-13 PSU

vs UMass

-42 (COV)

55.0 (Over)

63-0 PSU

at Ohio State

+4.0 (DNC)

46.5 (Under)

20-12 OSU

vs Indiana

-31.0 (DNC)

45.0 (Over)

33-24 PSU

at Maryland

-8.5 (COV)

50.5 (Over)

51-15 PSU

vs Michigan

+4.5 (DNC)

45.5 (Under)

24-15 UM

vs Rutgers

-20.5 (COV)

41.5 (Under)

27-6 PSU

at Michigan State

-22.5 (COV)

43.0 (Under)

42-0 PSU
DNC = "DId not covered" / COV = "Cov"
Betting Results - Ole Miss
Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score

vs Mercer

-35 (COV)

59.5 (Over)

73-7 MISS

at Tulane

-8 (COV)

64 (Under)

37-20 MISS

vs Georgia Tech

-17 (COV)

61.5 (Over)

48-23 MISS

at Alabama

+7 (DNC)

56 (Under)

24-10 ALA

vs LSU

+3 (COV)

67 (Over)

55-49 MISS

vs Arkansas

-13 (DNC)

61.5 (Under)

27-20 MISS

at Auburn

-6.5 (COV)

55.5 (Under)

28-21 MISS

vs Vanderbilt

-24 (COV)

62 (Under)

33-7 MISS

vs Texas A&M

-3 (PUSH)

52 (Over)

38-35 MISS

at Georgia

+11 (DNC)

58.5 (Over)

52-17 UGA

vs Louisiana Monroe

-36.5 (DNC)

61.5 (Under)

35-3 MISS

at Mississippi State

-10 (PUSH)

54.5 (Under)

17-7 MISS
DNC = "DId not covered" / COV = "Cov"

Weather

Penn State will not have to battle Mother Nature on Friday night, playing indoors at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

