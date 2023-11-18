Penn State vs. Rutgers: How to watch, betting lines, and more
The Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) are set to welcome the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) in Beaver Stadium for Senior Day on Saturday afternoon.
Happy Valley Insider has you covered with how to watch the Nittany Lions, betting odds, and more going into Saturday.
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: Saturday, November 18th. 12:00 p.m. ET
Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572)
TV: FS1 | Chris Myers (PxP), Robert Smith (Analyst)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SiriusXM: 957/977/SXM App
Coaching matchup:
Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall)
- Career Record: 110-53
- Record at Penn State: 86-38
- Record against Rutgers: 9-0
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Rutgers Scarlet Knights - Greg Schiano (15th year at Rutgers (second stint); 15th overall)
- Career Record: 86-93
- Record at Rutgers: 86-93
- Record against Penn State: 0-3
-Career Accolades: 2006 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, 2006 Home Depot Coach of the Year, 2006 Big East Coach of the Year
Series History: Penn State leads 31-2
Penn State has dominated Rutgers across 33 meeting all-time, holding a 31-2 record against the Scarlet Knights. The last time the Nittany Lions lost in the series was in 1988, falling in a 21-16 game at home. Since then, they have won 16 in a row and will go for 17 on Saturday.
Latest betting lines/trends
Penn State is an 20.5 favorite over Rutgers (+1400) favorite on Yahoo Sportsbook as of Friday morning. The over/under for the game is set at 41.5.
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
vs West Virginia
|
-21 (COV)
|
48 (Over)
|
38-15 PSU
|
vs Delaware
|
-44 (COV)
|
55.5 (Over)
|
63-7 PSU
|
at Illinois
|
-14 (COV)
|
47.5 (Under)
|
30-13 PSU
|
vs Iowa
|
-14 (COV)
|
38 (Under)
|
31-0 PSU
|
at Northwestern
|
-26.5 (COV)
|
47.5 (Over)
|
41-13 PSU
|
vs UMass
|
-42 (COV)
|
55.0 (Over)
|
63-0 PSU
|
at Ohio State
|
+4.0 (DNC)
|
46.5 (Under)
|
20-12 OSU
|
vs Indiana
|
-31.0 (DNC)
|
45.0 (Over)
|
33-24 PSU
|
at Maryland
|
-8.5 (COV)
|
50.5 (Over)
|
51-15 PSU
|
vs Michigan
|
+4.5 (DNC)
|
45.5 (Under)
|
24-15 UM
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
vs Northwestern
|
-5 (COV)
|
38.5 (Under)
|
24-7 RU
|
vs Temple
|
-8 (COV)
|
43.5 (Under)
|
36-7 RU
|
vs Virginia Tech
|
-6.5 (PUSH)
|
37.5 (Over)
|
35-16 RU
|
at Michigan
|
+24 (PUSH)
|
44.5 (Under)
|
31-7 UM
|
vs Wagner
|
-46 (COV)
|
52.5 (Over)
|
52-3 RU
|
at Wisconsin
|
+12.5 (COV)
|
44 (Under)
|
24-13 UW
|
vs Michigan State
|
-4 (DNC)
|
39 (Over)
|
27-24 RU
|
at Indiana
|
-6 (COV)
|
39.5 (Over)
|
31-14 RU
|
vs Ohio State
|
-19 (PUSH)
|
44 (Over)
|
35-16 OSU
|
at Iowa
|
+1.5 (DNC)
|
27.5 (Under)
|
22-0 IOWA
Weather
It was be a touch chilly on Saturday afternoon, with a high of 46 and most sunny in State College.
