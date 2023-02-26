Penn State vs Rutgers: How to watch, betting lines, prediction & more
Penn State men's basketball looks to stay hot on Sunday evening against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
The Nittany Lions carry a three-game winning streak into the game and sit at 17-11 on the season including 8-9 in conference play. Last time out, the Nittany Lions defeated Ohio State 75-71 behind a 21-point second-half effort from Jalen Pickett.
The Nittany Lions also defeated Illinois 93-81 and Minnesota 76-69 as part of the winning streak.
Rutgers on the other hand has struggled over the last several weeks with a 1-4 record in their last five. on Thursday, they fell to Michigan 58-45.
The two teams previously met in late January, a 65-45 win for the Scalret Knights. In that game, the Nittany Lions shot just 33.3% from the floor including 15% from beyond the arc.
HOW TO WATCH:
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. EST
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (University Park, PA)
WATCH: BTN | Fox Sports App Jason Horowitz (play-by-play) and Jesse Settles (analyst)
LISTEN: Penn State Sports Network (103.7 FM & 1450 AM) - Steve Jones (play-by-play) & Dick Jerardi (analyst) | SiriusXM Ch. 134 | SXM App Ch. 957
BETTING:
Penn State enters Sunday night as a 2.5-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights with the over/under set at 132.5.
This season the Nittany Lions are 15-11-2 against the spread with Rutgers holding a similar record at 16-11-1. As a home favorite, the Nittany Lions are 7-5-1 while Rutgers is 2-5 as an away underdog.
KEY FIGURES
|STAT
|PENN STATE
|Rutgers
|
OVERALL RECORD
|
17-11
|
17-11
|
CONFERENCE RECORD
|
8-9
|
9-8
|
AGAINST THE SPREAD
|
14-11-2
|
8-19-0
|
POINTS / POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
73.4 / 68.8
|
68.8 / 59.8
|
FIELD GOAL %
|
47
|
43.2
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
14.3
|
15.2
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
31.9
|
37.9
|
STEALS PER GAME
|
4.7
|
8.9
|
BLOCKS PER GAME
|
3.0
|
3.9
RANKINGS
PENN STATE || RUTGERS
NET: No. 56 || No. 35
KENPOM: No. 49 || No. 35
ESPN BPI: No. 52 || No. 20
SAGARIN: No. 48 || No. 34
PROBABLE STARTERS:
|NAME
|STARS
|STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)
|
18.6 / 7.4 / 7.0
|
14.4 / 6.2 / 0.9
|
12.6 / 2.6 / 1.2
|
G Cam Wynter
|
7.7 / 2.5 / 2.0
|
3.3 / 3.6 / 0.5
|NAME
|STARS
|STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)
|
G Paul Mulachy
|
8..7 / 3.5 / 5.2
|
G Caleb McConnell
|
9.6 / 4.3 / 0.9
|
G Cam Spencer
|
12.6 / 3.6 / 3.2
|
F Aundre Hyatt
|
9.6 / 4.3 / 0.9
|
C Clifford Omoruyi
|
13.3 / 9.8 / 0.9
INJURIES
|TEAM
|NAME
|INJURY
|STATUS
|
RUTGERS
|
F Mawot Mag
|
OUT
|
OUT
|
PENN STATE
|
F Caleb Dorsey
|
Undisclosed
|
OUT
PREDICTION: Penn State 65 - Rutgers 63
