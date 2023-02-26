News More News
Penn State vs Rutgers: How to watch, betting lines, prediction & more

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

Penn State men's basketball looks to stay hot on Sunday evening against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Nittany Lions carry a three-game winning streak into the game and sit at 17-11 on the season including 8-9 in conference play. Last time out, the Nittany Lions defeated Ohio State 75-71 behind a 21-point second-half effort from Jalen Pickett.

The Nittany Lions also defeated Illinois 93-81 and Minnesota 76-69 as part of the winning streak.


Rutgers on the other hand has struggled over the last several weeks with a 1-4 record in their last five. on Thursday, they fell to Michigan 58-45.

The two teams previously met in late January, a 65-45 win for the Scalret Knights. In that game, the Nittany Lions shot just 33.3% from the floor including 15% from beyond the arc.

HOW TO WATCH:

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (University Park, PA)

WATCH: BTN | Fox Sports App Jason Horowitz (play-by-play) and Jesse Settles (analyst)

LISTEN: Penn State Sports Network (103.7 FM & 1450 AM) - Steve Jones (play-by-play) & Dick Jerardi (analyst) | SiriusXM Ch. 134 | SXM App Ch. 957


BETTING:

Penn State enters Sunday night as a 2.5-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights with the over/under set at 132.5.

This season the Nittany Lions are 15-11-2 against the spread with Rutgers holding a similar record at 16-11-1. As a home favorite, the Nittany Lions are 7-5-1 while Rutgers is 2-5 as an away underdog.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH FELLOW PSU HOOPS FANS IN OUR GAME THREAD

KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES
STAT PENN STATE Rutgers

OVERALL RECORD

17-11

17-11

CONFERENCE RECORD

8-9

9-8

AGAINST THE SPREAD

14-11-2

8-19-0

POINTS / POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

73.4 / 68.8

68.8 / 59.8

FIELD GOAL %

47

43.2

ASSISTS PER GAME

14.3

15.2

REBOUNDS PER GAME

31.9

37.9

STEALS PER GAME

4.7

8.9

BLOCKS PER GAME

3.0

3.9

RANKINGS

PENN STATE || RUTGERS

NET: No. 56 || No. 35

KENPOM: No. 49 || No. 35

ESPN BPI: No. 52 || No. 20

SAGARIN: No. 48 || No. 34

PROBABLE STARTERS:

PROBABLE STARTERS - PENN STATE
NAME STARS     STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)

G Jalen Pickett

18.6 / 7.4 / 7.0

G Seth Lundy

14.4 / 6.2 / 0.9

G Andrew Funk

12.6 / 2.6 / 1.2

G Cam Wynter

7.7 / 2.5 / 2.0

F Kebba Njie

3.3 / 3.6 / 0.5

PROBABLE STARTERS - RUTGERS
NAME STARS     STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)

G Paul Mulachy

8..7 / 3.5 / 5.2

G Caleb McConnell

9.6 / 4.3 / 0.9

G Cam Spencer

12.6 / 3.6 / 3.2

F Aundre Hyatt

9.6 / 4.3 / 0.9

C Clifford Omoruyi

13.3 / 9.8 / 0.9

INJURIES

INJURIES
TEAM NAME INJURY STATUS

RUTGERS

F Mawot Mag

OUT

OUT

PENN STATE

F Caleb Dorsey

Undisclosed

OUT

PREDICTION: Penn State 65 - Rutgers 63

{{ article.author_name }}