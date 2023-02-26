Penn State men's basketball looks to stay hot on Sunday evening against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Nittany Lions carry a three-game winning streak into the game and sit at 17-11 on the season including 8-9 in conference play. Last time out, the Nittany Lions defeated Ohio State 75-71 behind a 21-point second-half effort from Jalen Pickett. The Nittany Lions also defeated Illinois 93-81 and Minnesota 76-69 as part of the winning streak.



Rutgers on the other hand has struggled over the last several weeks with a 1-4 record in their last five. on Thursday, they fell to Michigan 58-45. The two teams previously met in late January, a 65-45 win for the Scalret Knights. In that game, the Nittany Lions shot just 33.3% from the floor including 15% from beyond the arc.

HOW TO WATCH:

HOW TO WATCH WHEN: 6:30 p.m. EST WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (University Park, PA) WATCH: BTN | Fox Sports App Jason Horowitz (play-by-play) and Jesse Settles (analyst) LISTEN: Penn State Sports Network (103.7 FM & 1450 AM) - Steve Jones (play-by-play) & Dick Jerardi (analyst) | SiriusXM Ch. 134 | SXM App Ch. 957



BETTING:

Penn State enters Sunday night as a 2.5-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights with the over/under set at 132.5. This season the Nittany Lions are 15-11-2 against the spread with Rutgers holding a similar record at 16-11-1. As a home favorite, the Nittany Lions are 7-5-1 while Rutgers is 2-5 as an away underdog.

KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES STAT PENN STATE Rutgers OVERALL RECORD 17-11 17-11 CONFERENCE RECORD 8-9 9-8 AGAINST THE SPREAD 14-11-2 8-19-0 POINTS / POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

73.4 / 68.8

68.8 / 59.8 FIELD GOAL % 47 43.2 ASSISTS PER GAME 14.3

15.2 REBOUNDS PER GAME 31.9 37.9 STEALS PER GAME 4.7 8.9 BLOCKS PER GAME 3.0 3.9

RANKINGS

PENN STATE || RUTGERS

NET: No. 56 || No. 35

KENPOM: No. 49 || No. 35

ESPN BPI: No. 52 || No. 20

SAGARIN: No. 48 || No. 34



PROBABLE STARTERS:

PROBABLE STARTERS - PENN STATE NAME STARS STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST) G Jalen Pickett 18.6 / 7.4 / 7.0

G Seth Lundy 14.4 / 6.2 / 0.9

G Andrew Funk 12.6 / 2.6 / 1.2

G Cam Wynter

7.7 / 2.5 / 2.0

F Kebba Njie

3.3 / 3.6 / 0.5



PROBABLE STARTERS - OHIO STATE NAME STARS STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST) G Paul Mulachy 8..7 / 3.5 / 5.2

G Caleb McConnell 9.6 / 4.3 / 0.9 G Cam Spencer 12.6 / 3.6 / 3.2 F Aundre Hyatt 9.6 / 4.3 / 0.9 C Clifford Omoruyi 13.3 / 9.8 / 0.9



INJURIES

INJURIES TEAM NAME INJURY STATUS RUTGERS

F Mawot Mag

OUT OUT PENN STATE

F Caleb Dorsey

Undisclosed OUT

PREDICTION: Penn State 65 - Rutgers 63