News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-08 09:23:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Penn State vs Wisconsin: How to watch, betting lines, prediction & more

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

Penn State (14-9, 5-7) will look to gain some much-needed positive momentum on Wednesday evening when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers (13-9, 5-7) at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Nittany Lions NCAA Tournament hopes have taken quite the hit over the last month, with a 3-6 record since the beginning of the new year. Micah Shrewsberry's program has lost each of their last two games and three of their last four, an 83-61 win over Michigan breaking up losses to Rutgers, Purdue, and Nebraska.

Notably, since the beginning of January, five of their six losses have come on the road while they are 3-1 at home in the same stretch, the lone loss coming to Purdue.

Wisconsin has had struggles of its own in the same time period, going 3-7 with wins over Minnesota, Penn State, and Ohio State. The last time out for the Badgers was a 54-52 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

As mentioned above, these two programs met last month, on January 17 in Madison. In that game, the Badgers squeaked out a 63-60 win over the Nittany Lions despite Penn State holding a 36-30 lead at halftime. The shots simply didn't fall in the second half of that game for the Nittany Lions, scoring just 24 points over the last 20 minutes while Nebraska scored 33 points in the second half to pick up the victory.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

HOW TO WATCH:

Wednesday night's game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with an 8:30 p.m. tipoff at the Bryce Jordan Center. Jason Horowitz will be on the call for the Big Ten Network and will be joined by analyst Shon Morris.

BETTING:

The Nittany Lions enter Wednesday night as a 4.5-point favorite over the Badgers with the over/under set at 126.5.

This season, the Nittany Lions are 12-10-1 against the spread while Wisconsin is 9-13. That being said, Wisconsin has been better against the spread on the road this season at 3-4 while at home they own a 2-9 record. The Nittany Lions for comparison are 7-4-1 at home against the spread and 2-5 on the road.

Additionally, the Nittany Lions this season are 11-1 straight up as a home favorite while the Badgers are 3-4 straight up as an away underdog.

When it comes to the over/under, the over has hit in 12 of Penn State's 23 games. Wisconsin's over/under record is very similar at 11-11, but the over has hit in five of their seven away games.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH FELLOW PSU HOOPS FANS IN OUR GAME THREAD

KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES
STAT PENN STATE WISCONSIN

OVERALL RECORD

14-9

13-9

CONFERENCE RECORD

5-7

5-7

AGAINST THE SPREAD

12-10-1

9-13

POINTS PER GAME

72.5

64.5

FIELD GOAL %

46.0

41.7

ASSISTS PER GAME

14.7

11.9

REBOUNDS PER GAME

32.6

30.8

STEALS PER GAME

5.0

6.7

BLOCKS PER GAME

2.3

1.5

RANKINGS

PENN STATE || WISCONSIN

NET: No. 58 || No. 77

KENPOM: No. 50 || No. 67

ESPN BPI: No. 51 || No. 67

SAGARIN: No. 61 || No. 62

PROBABLE STARTERS:

PROBABLE STARTERS - PENN STATE
NAME STARS     STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)

G Jalen Pickett

17.3 / 7.8 / 7.0

G Seth Lundy

14.8 / 6.0 / 1.0

G Andrew Funk

12.8 / 2.6 / 1.3

F Michael Henn

3.3 / 0.9 / 0.7

F Caleb Dorsey

2.3 / 2.2 / 0.4
This is the lineup that Penn State has rolled out in each of their last three games.
PROBABLE STARTERS - WISCONSIN
NAME STARS     STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)

G Chucky Hepburn

12.6 / 3.0 / 3.2

G Max Klesmit

7.3 / 2.6 / 1.5

G Connor Essegian

11.0 / 3.4 / 0.8

F Tyler Wahl

11.8 / 5.6 / 2.1

F/C Steven Crowel

12.0 / 6.9 / 2.7
The Badgers have used this starting lineup in four of their last six games.

INJURIES

INJURIES
TEAM NAME INJURY STATUS

WISCONSIN

G Issac Lindsey

Lower Body

Questionable

WISCONSIN

G Jahcobi Neath

Lower Body

OUT

PREDICTION: Penn State 68 - Wisconsin 64

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it on the Penn State Hoops Free Board

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}