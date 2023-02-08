Penn State (14-9, 5-7) will look to gain some much-needed positive momentum on Wednesday evening when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers (13-9, 5-7) at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Nittany Lions NCAA Tournament hopes have taken quite the hit over the last month, with a 3-6 record since the beginning of the new year. Micah Shrewsberry's program has lost each of their last two games and three of their last four, an 83-61 win over Michigan breaking up losses to Rutgers, Purdue, and Nebraska.

Notably, since the beginning of January, five of their six losses have come on the road while they are 3-1 at home in the same stretch, the lone loss coming to Purdue.

Wisconsin has had struggles of its own in the same time period, going 3-7 with wins over Minnesota, Penn State, and Ohio State. The last time out for the Badgers was a 54-52 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

As mentioned above, these two programs met last month, on January 17 in Madison. In that game, the Badgers squeaked out a 63-60 win over the Nittany Lions despite Penn State holding a 36-30 lead at halftime. The shots simply didn't fall in the second half of that game for the Nittany Lions, scoring just 24 points over the last 20 minutes while Nebraska scored 33 points in the second half to pick up the victory.

