Penn State vs Wisconsin: How to watch, betting lines, prediction & more
Penn State (14-9, 5-7) will look to gain some much-needed positive momentum on Wednesday evening when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers (13-9, 5-7) at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The Nittany Lions NCAA Tournament hopes have taken quite the hit over the last month, with a 3-6 record since the beginning of the new year. Micah Shrewsberry's program has lost each of their last two games and three of their last four, an 83-61 win over Michigan breaking up losses to Rutgers, Purdue, and Nebraska.
Notably, since the beginning of January, five of their six losses have come on the road while they are 3-1 at home in the same stretch, the lone loss coming to Purdue.
Wisconsin has had struggles of its own in the same time period, going 3-7 with wins over Minnesota, Penn State, and Ohio State. The last time out for the Badgers was a 54-52 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.
As mentioned above, these two programs met last month, on January 17 in Madison. In that game, the Badgers squeaked out a 63-60 win over the Nittany Lions despite Penn State holding a 36-30 lead at halftime. The shots simply didn't fall in the second half of that game for the Nittany Lions, scoring just 24 points over the last 20 minutes while Nebraska scored 33 points in the second half to pick up the victory.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
HOW TO WATCH:
Wednesday night's game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with an 8:30 p.m. tipoff at the Bryce Jordan Center. Jason Horowitz will be on the call for the Big Ten Network and will be joined by analyst Shon Morris.
BETTING:
The Nittany Lions enter Wednesday night as a 4.5-point favorite over the Badgers with the over/under set at 126.5.
This season, the Nittany Lions are 12-10-1 against the spread while Wisconsin is 9-13. That being said, Wisconsin has been better against the spread on the road this season at 3-4 while at home they own a 2-9 record. The Nittany Lions for comparison are 7-4-1 at home against the spread and 2-5 on the road.
Additionally, the Nittany Lions this season are 11-1 straight up as a home favorite while the Badgers are 3-4 straight up as an away underdog.
When it comes to the over/under, the over has hit in 12 of Penn State's 23 games. Wisconsin's over/under record is very similar at 11-11, but the over has hit in five of their seven away games.
KEY FIGURES
|STAT
|PENN STATE
|WISCONSIN
|
OVERALL RECORD
|
14-9
|
13-9
|
CONFERENCE RECORD
|
5-7
|
5-7
|
AGAINST THE SPREAD
|
12-10-1
|
9-13
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
72.5
|
64.5
|
FIELD GOAL %
|
46.0
|
41.7
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
14.7
|
11.9
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
32.6
|
30.8
|
STEALS PER GAME
|
5.0
|
6.7
|
BLOCKS PER GAME
|
2.3
|
1.5
RANKINGS
PENN STATE || WISCONSIN
NET: No. 58 || No. 77
KENPOM: No. 50 || No. 67
ESPN BPI: No. 51 || No. 67
SAGARIN: No. 61 || No. 62
PROBABLE STARTERS:
|NAME
|STARS
|STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)
|
17.3 / 7.8 / 7.0
|
14.8 / 6.0 / 1.0
|
12.8 / 2.6 / 1.3
|
F Michael Henn
|
3.3 / 0.9 / 0.7
|
2.3 / 2.2 / 0.4
|NAME
|STARS
|STAT LINE (PTS/REB/AST)
|
12.6 / 3.0 / 3.2
|
7.3 / 2.6 / 1.5
|
11.0 / 3.4 / 0.8
|
11.8 / 5.6 / 2.1
|
F/C Steven Crowel
|
12.0 / 6.9 / 2.7
INJURIES
|TEAM
|NAME
|INJURY
|STATUS
|
WISCONSIN
|
G Issac Lindsey
|
Lower Body
|
Questionable
|
WISCONSIN
|
G Jahcobi Neath
|
Lower Body
|
OUT
PREDICTION: Penn State 68 - Wisconsin 64
