Penn State walk-on RB David Kency enters transfer portal
Penn State's running back depth chart took a hit on Thursday as walk-on running back David Kency has entered the transfer portal.
While Kency was not expected to have a notable role in the Nittany Lions offense this upcoming season, he is a high upside running back thanks to tremendous speed which included a 10.8 100-meter dash coming out of high school in Louisiana.
Kency for Archbishop Shaw High School in Louisiana, totaled over 1,600 yards of total offense in his senior season, earning all-district honors. He was an all-state selection int rack and field as a senior. In his true freshman season at Penn State, Kency did not appear in any games.
