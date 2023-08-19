Penn State wide receiver commitment Tyseer Denmark will be playing his senior season at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia. The four-star wide receiver commitment announced his transfer to Imohtep on Friday evening.

His commitment was part of a hot stretch for Penn State that week at wide receiver as they also landed three-star wide receivers Peter Gonzalez and Josiah Brown just two days later. Penn State's 2024 recruiting class currently features 24 total commitments and ranks 12th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings .

The 5-foot-11 wide receiver originally committed to Oregon late last November. Penn State, throughout his commitment to Oregon, continued to push heavily for the Philadelphia native. Those efforts paid off in June as he decommitted from the Ducks on June 18 before committing to Penn State just three days later on June 21.

At Imhotep Charter, Denmark will play alongside fellow Penn State commitment Kenny Woseley Jr. as well as the likes of fellow 2024 Power Five commits in OL Zafir Stewart (Illinois) and DT Jahsear Whittington (Pittsburgh). The class of 2025 for Imhotep is strong as well, with notable prospects in four-star DE Zahir Mathis, RB Jabree Coleman, and DB Saimire Locks.

Mathis is one of Penn State's top overall prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle and is currently the 37th-ranked player in the country, according to Rivals. Coleman, the 85th-ranked player overall, is currently committed to Georgia. Locks, on the other hand, has five FBS offers in Boston College, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Temple, and Wisconsin.

The 2026 class at Imhotep is shaping up to be a good one, with prospects such as OL Jesse Moody, OL Brian Moore Jr., and ATH Sy'eer Coleman among the headlines. It's safe to say Imhotep is a stacked program heading into this fall, as they have been for much of recent memory.

The Philadelphia high school has been good to Penn State over the years, which included landing commitments from players such as LB Keon Wylie as part of the 2022 recruiting class and LB/DE Shaka Toney as part of the 2016 recruiting class.

Imhotep Charter will begin its 2023 season next Saturday night against Life Christian Academy out of Virginia. The matchup will be played at York Suburban High School in York as part of the York Rose Bowl, a two-day showcase.

On Friday night, York Suburban will play East Pennsboro. The Saturday lineup is a fun one with Imani Christian vs. Steelton-Highspire, Imhotep Charter vs. Life Christian Academy, and will then finish off with William Penn vs. Harrisburg.