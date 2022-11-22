Penn State head coach James Franklin announced on Tuesday afternoon during his weekly press conference that sophomore wide receiver Parker Washington will be out for the remainder of the season.

Washington, in his third season with the Nittany Lions, did not travel with the program to Piscataway for their matchup with Rutgers this past Saturday. The Sugar Land (TX) native has totaled 46 receptions for 611 yards and two touchdowns. Washington's best game of the season came against Ohio State last month as he totaled 11 receptions for a career-high 179 yards and one touchdown.

In Washington's absence, Mitchell Tinsley led all Nittany Lions wide receivers with five receptions for 63 yards in their 55-10 win over the Scarlet Knights.



