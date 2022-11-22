Penn State head coach James Franklin announced on Tuesday afternoon during his weekly press conference that sophomore wide receiver Parker Washington will be out for the remainder of the season.
Washington, in his third season with the Nittany Lions, did not travel with the program to Piscataway for their matchup with Rutgers this past Saturday. The Sugar Land (TX) native has totaled 46 receptions for 611 yards and two touchdowns. Washington's best game of the season came against Ohio State last month as he totaled 11 receptions for a career-high 179 yards and one touchdown.
In Washington's absence, Mitchell Tinsley led all Nittany Lions wide receivers with five receptions for 63 yards in their 55-10 win over the Scarlet Knights.
The season-ending injury for Washington could also spell the end of his college career. Washington is considered one of the better wide receivers in the country and was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the 56th-best draft-eligible prospect for next April's NFL Draft.
Washington for his career, has totaled 146 receptions for 1,920 yards and 12 touchdowns over 32 career games.