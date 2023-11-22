Shayne Van Ness, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, and Greg Kerkvliet all won their matches in convincing fashion, while Bernie Truax dropped a decision due to a late takedown from Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa.

Four of the Five Penn State Nittany Lions who wrestled in last night's NWCA All-Star Classic in Rec Hall emerged victorious in what was a preview of what could potentially be late-round matchups at the NCAA Tournament in March.

Shayne Van Ness won a convincing 5-1 decision over #3 Kyle Parco of Arizona State at 149 pounds, dominating the match and leaving no doubt that he is ready to be atop the podium following a third-place freshman campaign.

Carter Starocci heads into the year with records on his mind as he could become the first four-time NCAA Champion in Penn State's rich history of wrestling. Starocci put the 174-pound class on high alert after a dominating 11-0 major decision over NCAA Champion Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech. Starocci racked up takedowns and back points to have what was perhaps the most impressive performance of the evening, but that's up for total debate.

Aaron Brooks also had a great 11-2 major decision over Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State, never leaving any doubt that he is also hungry for the label of four-time NCAA Champion. Brooks will wrestle at 197 this year, up from 184.

The only wrestler who may have performed Starocci last evening in Rec Hall was Greg Kerkvliet, who is apparently the overwhelming favorite at 285 after an 18-2 technical fall over Wyatt Hendrickson of the U.S. Air Force Academy Hendrickson is ranked #2 and did not seem like himself last night, but Kerk came out and put on an impressive offensive performance that has me believing that he will be an NCAA Champion this year. Before the season started, my bold prediction for the 2023-24 campaign was that Kerk would put on the most impressive senior campaign imaginable, looking to avenge his loss to Mason Parris in the finals last year and come out on top in 2024.

Bernie Truax was up 4-1 at one point against Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa, but the returning NCAA Finalist was able to secure a late takedown on the edge of the mat to top Truax 7-4.

Penn State's next match is against Lehigh at home on December 3 in Rec Hall.