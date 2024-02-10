Penn State wrestling continues to roll, dominates Iowa 29-6
The Iowa Hawkeyes kept it close early on but the Penn State wrestling team continues to tear through the competition. On Friday, the No.1 Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes 29-6 in Iowa City.
The win was the 200th win for Cael Sanderson at Penn State and his 244th overall.
Nittany Lion wrestlers ended up taking eight of 10 matchups in Friday night's duel with Braeden Davis (125) and Tyler Kasak (149) being the only Nittany Lions unable to pull out victories.
Aaron Nagoa (133), Beau Bartlett (141), Levi Haines (157), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Carter Starocci (174), Bernie Truax (184), Aaron Brooks (197), and Greg Kerkvliet (285) all picked up victories in their respective matchups.
FULL RESULTS
|WEIGHT
|Penn State
|Iowa Hawkeyes
|Team Score
|
125
|
No. 2 Braeden Davis (2)
|
No. 7 Drake Ayala (4)
|
3-0 Iowa
|
133
|
No. 6 Aaron Nagao (11)
|
No. 20 Cullan Schriever (0)
|
4-3 PSU
|
141
|
No. 1 Beau Bartlett (7)
|
No. 2 Real Woods (2)
|
7-3 PSU
|
149
|
No. 10 Tyler Kasak (8)
|
No. 12 Caleb Rathjen (11)
|
7-6 PSU
|
157
|
No. 1 Levi Haines (12)
|
No. 5 Jared Franek (0)
|
11-6 PSU
|
165
|
No. 7 Mitchell Mesenbrink (12)
|
No. 6 Mikey Caliendo (6)
|
14-6 PSU
|
174
|
No. 1 Carter Starocci (13)
|
No. 7 Patrick Kennedy (5)
|
18-6 PSU
|
184
|
No. 6 Bernie Truax (8)
|
Aiden Riggins (0)
|
25-6 PSU
|
197
|
No. 1 Aaron Brooks (5)
|
No. 11 Zach Glazier (1)
|
25-6 PSU
|
285
|
No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet (9)
|
Ben Kueter (1)
|
29-6 PSU
NEXT UP
Now 9-0 on the season, the Nittany Lions will return home for a matchup against Rutgers on Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Scarlet Knights are currently ranked No. 14 in the country and are 10-4 this season and have lost each of their last there matches against Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio State.