Penn State wrestling continues to roll, dominates Iowa 29-6

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
The Iowa Hawkeyes kept it close early on but the Penn State wrestling team continues to tear through the competition. On Friday, the No.1 Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes 29-6 in Iowa City.

The win was the 200th win for Cael Sanderson at Penn State and his 244th overall.


Nittany Lion wrestlers ended up taking eight of 10 matchups in Friday night's duel with Braeden Davis (125) and Tyler Kasak (149) being the only Nittany Lions unable to pull out victories.

Aaron Nagoa (133), Beau Bartlett (141), Levi Haines (157), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Carter Starocci (174), Bernie Truax (184), Aaron Brooks (197), and Greg Kerkvliet (285) all picked up victories in their respective matchups.

FULL RESULTS

Penn State vs Iowa Full Results
WEIGHT Penn State Iowa Hawkeyes Team Score

125

No. 2 Braeden Davis (2)

No. 7 Drake Ayala (4)

3-0 Iowa

133

No. 6 Aaron Nagao (11)

No. 20 Cullan Schriever (0)

4-3 PSU

141

No. 1 Beau Bartlett (7)

No. 2 Real Woods (2)

7-3 PSU

149

No. 10 Tyler Kasak (8)

No. 12 Caleb Rathjen (11)

7-6 PSU

157

No. 1 Levi Haines (12)

No. 5 Jared Franek (0)

11-6 PSU


165


No. 7 Mitchell Mesenbrink (12)

No. 6 Mikey Caliendo (6)

14-6 PSU


174


No. 1 Carter Starocci (13)

No. 7 Patrick Kennedy (5)

18-6 PSU

184


No. 6 Bernie Truax (8)

Aiden Riggins (0)

25-6 PSU


197


No. 1 Aaron Brooks (5)

No. 11 Zach Glazier (1)

25-6 PSU

285

No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet (9)

Ben Kueter (1)

29-6 PSU

NEXT UP

Now 9-0 on the season, the Nittany Lions will return home for a matchup against Rutgers on Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Scarlet Knights are currently ranked No. 14 in the country and are 10-4 this season and have lost each of their last there matches against Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio State.

