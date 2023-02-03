Penn State Wrestling dominates Ohio State in Columbus, winning 29-9
No. 1 ranked Penn State Wrestling (12-0, 5-0 B1G) dominated Ohio State (11-2, 5-1 B1G) while on the road in Columbus tonight by a final score 29-9.
Penn State dropped only two matches against the Buckeyes. At 125-pounds, Gary Steen was pinned by All-American Malik Heinselman with 1:38 left in the first period, and Shayne Van Ness dropped a tough 6-3 decision to 2x All-American and NCAA Finalist Sammy Sasso.
The Lions were led by dominant performances from Levi Haines, who had a 14-2 major decision over Paddy Gallagher, Roman Bravo-Young, who captured an 8-2 win over #9 Jesse Mendes, and #2 Greg Kerkvliet, who won an impressive 9-0 major decision.
Kerkvliet has come out and taken care of business in several of Penn State's last few major duals against rivals Tony Cassioppi of Iowa and again tonight against Tate Orndorff after a tough loss to Michigan's Mason Parris two weekends ago.
Kerkvliet said last week after his 8-5 win over Cassioppi that the loss against Parris helped him remember how much he hated losing. It may have been the best wakeup call the Penn State heavyweight could have had as February has begun and the post-season continues to near.
With the win, Penn State continues its dominant run in dual meet competition. Tonight was Cael Sanderson's 101st B1G dual win.
Results
125: #10 Malik Heinselman OSU pinned Gary Steen PSU, WBF (1:56) PSU 0-6 OSU
133: #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU dec. Jesse Mendez OSU, 8-2 PSU 3-6 OSU
141: #5 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. #19 Dylan D’Emilio OSU, 4-2 PSU 6-6 OSU
149: #3 Sammy Sasso OSU dec. #13 Shayne Van Ness PSU, 6-3 PSU 6-9 OSU
157: #9 Levi Haines PSU maj. dec. Paddy Gallagher OSU, 14-2 PSU 10-9 OSU
165: #8 Alex Facundo PSU dec. #12 Carson Kharchla OSU, 4-1 PSU 13-9 OSU
174: #1 Carter Starocci PSU dec. #7 Ethan Smith OSU, 11-5 PSU 16-9 OSU
184: #1 Aaron Brooks PSU dec. #5 Kaleb Romero OSU, 3-2 PSU 19-9 OSU
197: #4 Max Dean PSU pinned #17 Gavin Hoffman OSU, WBF (4:17) PSU 25-9 OSU
285: #2 Greg Kerkvliet PSU maj. dec. #18 Tate Orndorff OSU, 9-0 PSU 29-9 OSU
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board