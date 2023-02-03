No. 1 ranked Penn State Wrestling (12-0, 5-0 B1G) dominated Ohio State (11-2, 5-1 B1G) while on the road in Columbus tonight by a final score 29-9.

Penn State dropped only two matches against the Buckeyes. At 125-pounds, Gary Steen was pinned by All-American Malik Heinselman with 1:38 left in the first period, and Shayne Van Ness dropped a tough 6-3 decision to 2x All-American and NCAA Finalist Sammy Sasso.

The Lions were led by dominant performances from Levi Haines, who had a 14-2 major decision over Paddy Gallagher, Roman Bravo-Young, who captured an 8-2 win over #9 Jesse Mendes, and #2 Greg Kerkvliet, who won an impressive 9-0 major decision.