Penn State (14-0, 7-0 B1G) traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday night (10-6, 2-5 B1G) and won the last eight bouts to steamroll to a 33-8 victory.

While Gary Steen and Baylor Shunk dropped tough matches to #16 Dean Peterson by tech fall and #15 Joe Heilmann by decision, respectively, Beau Bartlett, the Lions' #6 ranked 141-pounder, got Penn State off to a hot start. Beau managed an 11-1 major decision against #19 Joseph Oliveri, finishing the bout with 1:30 of riding time.

Shayne Van Ness then finished an offensive barrage with a 21-9 major decision before Levi Haines picked up another win against #33 Andrew Clark. Haines has arguably been one of the most impressive in the lineup, apart from any of Penn State's #1 ranked wrestlers. Haines officially had his redshirt removed with his appearance against the Iowa Hawkeyes, and he is looking primed for a deep run in the postseason.

Alex Facundo looked great tonight by wrapping up a 25-12 major with over two minutes of riding time. Facundo was able to push the pace, looking for a tech fall at the end of the match. Despite coming up just short of the tech, it was great to see him continue to work for it before time expired.

Carter Starocci has also looked excellent this year, and after a heated battle with Donnell Washington of Indiana last week, he put up another impressive performance this evening with a 16-3 major and 2:37 of riding time.

Max Dean and Greg Kerkvliet finished the Lions' run of dominance in the final eight bouts with an 11-1 major and a 16-0 tech fall. Kerkvliet has really found his rhythm after dropping the matchup with Mason Parris.

125: #16 Dean Peterson RU tech fall Gary Steen PSU, 21-6 (TF; 6:11) PSU 0-5 RU

133: Baylor Shunk PSU dec. Baylor Shunk PSU, 7-2 PSU 0-8 RU

141: #6 Beau Bartlett PSU maj. dec. #19 Joseph Olivieri RU, 12-1 PSU 4-8 RU

149: #13 Shayne Van Ness PSU maj. dec. Tony White RU, 21-9 PSU 8-8 RU

157: #8 Levi Haines PSU dec. #33 Andrew Clark RU, 8-2 PSU 11-8 RU

165: #9 Alex Facundo PSU maj. dec. Luke Gayer RU, 25-12 PSU 15-8 RU

174: #1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. Jackson Turley RU, 16-3 PSU 19-8 RU

184: #1 Aaron Brooks PSU tech fall #14 Brian Soldano RU, 18-3 PSU 24-8 RU

197: #3 Max Dean PSU maj. dec. Billy Janzer RU, 11-1 PSU 28-8 RU

285: #2 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall Kyle Epperly RU, 16-0 (TF; 2:06) PSU 33-8 RU