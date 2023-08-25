Two seasons ago, Penn State wrestled in the Journeymen Duals, a related tournament but with a different format, where they defeated both the University of Northern Iowa and Cornell, defeating them 29-9 and 21-16, respectively, during the opening rounds. Penn State then defeated Arizona State 29-10 for the Championship.

Penn State Wrestling will be a part of the Journeymen Wrestling Classic this year, competing against sixteen other schools at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on November 12th.

However, this format is an individual tournament and is not a team Dual Meet event. Penn State will join NC State, Arizona State, Leigh, Purdue, Harvard, Penn, Cornell, and Lock Haven at the event. Additionally, Long Island University, F&M, Bloomsburg, Pitt-Johnstown, and Buffalo will also be at the tournament, among others, according to Blue White Illustrated.

Penn State has yet to release its schedule for the season, but with classes starting this past week, that means wrestling season is right around the corner.

The Lions will look to win their 13 NCAA team title in the past 11 seasons, after capping off the 2022-23 campaign with another batch of NCAA Champions and another team trophy to have in Rec Hall.

With additions from the transfer portal like Aaron Nagao, Bernie Truax, Mitchell Mesenbrink, and Erik Gibson, and fresh additions such as Cael Nasdeo, Braedan Davis, Tyler Kasak, Josh Barr, De'Leon Freeman, and AJ Fricchione, the Lions will be even stronger this year it seems.

They also have a shot at landing their first two Four-Time NCAA Champions in Carter Starocci, who still has yet to make a decision on his season, and Aaron Brooks.