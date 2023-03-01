We have officially reached NFL Combine week, and Penn State is well-represented in Indianapolis, with seven Nittany Lions participating.

On the mic first, for the Nittany Lions this week at media day was defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, an All-Big Ten second-team selection by coaches, third-team selection by the media, and part of AP’s All-Big Ten second team.

On Monday night, news broke about defensive line coach John Scott Jr. heading to the Detroit Lions, leaving a vacancy on the coaching staff.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

When asked about it, Mustipher publicly endorsed current Penn State Offensive/Defensive Analyst & Analytics Coordinator Deion Barnes to take over the role. “I want Coach Franklin to hire him,” Mustipher said. “I think he should.”

Whether it be Barnes or someone else, they’ll have quite big shoes to fill as Scott, a seasoned coach in the college ranks, coached a handful of All-Big Ten first-team selections and a second-team All-American in Arnold Ebiketie.

At least two players during his coaching tenure, Jayson Oweh, and Javon Kinlaw during his time at South Carolina, were first-round selections in the NFL Draft.

Barnes is a strong candidate to take over the job, serving as assistant defensive line coach from 2020-22 before entering his current role.

The outside linebacker played for the Nittany Lions from 2011-14, signing as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2015.

His NFL career was short-lived, and he tried to restart his career with the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football before the league ceased operations in the midst of the 2019 season.

With Scott’s departure happening just this week, the gears will start to turn for Penn State in the coming weeks but expect Barnes’s name to be thrown around as the search for a new d-line coach begins.



