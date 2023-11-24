Penn State capped off its regular season by notching its second straight ten win campaign, (the first time since 2016-2017) by beating Michigan State 42-0 at Ford Field in Detroit. The Nittany Lions retained the Land Grant Trophy for the third consecutive season with the lopsided victory over the Spartans as well. Happy Valley Insider hands out player of the game honors after Penn State's regular season finale victory.

OFFENSE: QB Drew Allar

Coming into the week, there was a brief question mark surrounding Drew Allar's availability for Friday night's game. Those were quickly dismissed as Allar had one of his best performances of the season. The sophomore signal caller finished his first year as a starter by going 17-26 for 292 yards and two scores in the victory. Allar also aired it out, putting any qualms about the health of his throwing shoulder to bed, connecting with Omari Evans on a 60-yard gain and having several other throws down field. Tight end Theo Johnson was on the receiving end of Allar's 23rd touchdown pass of the season, which is tied for the sixth-most in Penn State history. Honorable mention: Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton We'd be remisced if we didn't give a tip of the cap to Penn State's running back duo of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. The tandem accounted for 340 total yards and two touchdowns for the Nittany Lions on Friday night. Allen produced a career-high 137 yards on the ground and Singleton had his first 100-yard outing of the season. It was also the first time the duo rushed for 100 yards or more in the same game.

DEFENSE: LB Abdul Carter

You really can't go wrong with any Penn State defender after tonight's dominant showing, as the unit produced its third shutout of the season to cap off the regular season. The Nittany Lions also tallied seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and an interception in the one sided victory over Michigan State. A large part in that was linebacker Abdul Carter, who finished with three total tackles, including two tackles for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry before exiting the game. His four combined tackles for loss and sacks were the most since the Nittany Lions played Michigan State last season and just the second time he's tallied multiple stops in both categories in his career.

SPECIAL TEAMS: PK Alex Felkins