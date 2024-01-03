While National Signing Day is behind us, the transfer portal is still kicked into high gear. Here is the latest Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is hearing from some key portal prospects:

Advertisement

*****

Middle Tennessee, Temple, Utah State, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, North Texas and Old Dominion showed interest in the former Gardner-Webb standout who finished with 39 tackles (10.5 for loss) and six sacks this season but Bass has decided to commit to Texas State.

*****

The speedy receiver led Oregon State with 54 receptions for 746 yards and five touchdowns this season and now Bolden is getting significant interest in the portal. USC offered and that’s one to watch as the former Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., standout could look at returning home. Arizona and Cal have also offered recently and then Penn State and Florida State are showing interest.

*****

Florida State, Kentucky and Louisville are the three front-runners for the former Toledo running back who rushed for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season and the Cardinals might have the edge heading into the weekend. Boone is expected to visit Louisville Friday so that could end up being the one to watch.

*****

The former Ohio offensive lineman is looking to finish his college career in the state of Texas as Danneker has visits to Texas A&M and Baylor this week. The Aggies could be the one to watch as new coach Mike Elko looks to load up with offensive line depth in his first few weeks on the job.



*****

A former four-star athlete who was recruited to Penn State to play defensive back but then switched to wide receiver (he is Donald Driver’s son) is now hearing the most from Colorado State, Minnesota and Iowa State. He will visit with the Golden Gophers later this week and then he will be in Fort Collins over the weekend.



*****

The productive running back from Austin Peay who totaled 1,373 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season could be zeroing in on two programs as Jackson visited UConn earlier this week and then will spend the weekend at Louisiana Tech as those two have been the most involved so far.



*****

After posting 55 tackles (21.5 for loss) with 15 sacks this past season at Albany, Juncaj is receiving major interest and a handful of programs are starting to emerge in his recruitment. Texas A&M, Arizona, Arizona and Oklahoma are the main four to watch for the prolific pass rusher now.

*****

The former four-star receiver showed promise during his freshman season at Utah with 29 catches for 261 yards but Matthews decided to transfer and two big visits are coming up this weekend. Matthews will visit Baylor and Cal in the coming days and then it could be decision time for him.

*****

The former three-star from Midland (Texas) Legacy was a part of Arizona’s 2023 class but did not play this season and has now hit the portal. Buffalo, Northern Arizona, Troy, Montana and Stephen F. Austin have been the most involved and Moses has visits set to the first two before making a decision.

*****

Leading Appalachian State with 834 rushing yards along with five touchdowns this season, Noel hit the transfer portal and recently took a visit to Tulane. That could end up being one spot Noel seriously considers but Missouri could be as well since he plans to visit with the Tigers this weekend.

*****

The former four-star prospect who finished with 50 tackles (15 for loss) and a Big Ten-leading 10 sacks is in the middle of a crucial visit schedule of seeing Texas A&M, Florida State, Missouri and Oklahoma over four days. The Aggies could have the edge here for the former Bryan, Texas standout.

*****

After seeing his role reduced to mainly a special teams player at NC State this season, Seabrough hit the portal and the former three-star from Swainsboro, Ga., is hearing from a handful of programs. San Diego State, South Florida, West Georgia and South Carolina State have been the ones mostly involved.



*****

The former Memphis defensive back has James Madison highest on his list now followed by Coastal Carolina and then Old Dominion. It looked like Mississippi State could have been a serious option for Smith but the Bulldogs backed off last week.

*****