Position grades from Penn State's 21-17 loss to No.6 Michigan

Quarterback: B-

As Clay Sauertieg and I were chatting during the game, he put it the best way; Sean Clifford was "fine" on Saturday but ultimately if Penn State was going to win, he needed to be better than "fine". Yes, he was good on the ground when he was able to escape the pocket, picking up 60-yards on nine carries but through the air, he wasn't able to get enough done. He completed just 23 of 43 passing attempts for 205 yards and one touchdown. His 53.5% completion percentage was his second-worst of the season. Yes, he was a victim of poor offensive line play, a few drops, and a couple of other factors out of his control but there were also quite a few missed plays on his part as well.

Running backs: C+

Going to grade this one on a bell curve compared to where the run game has been most of the season. Against a great Michigan defensive line, the running backs had a rather solid day. Keyvone Lee had his best game of the season, totaling 88 yards on 20 carries while John Lovett picked up 17 yards on four carries. To a degree, with the offensive line's play, it's hard to fairly grade the running backs. That being said, both running backs had a few missed opportunities, Lee's lack of great vision meant missing a few opportunities to bounce one or way or the other to pick up a few extra yards. For Lovett, his two dropped passes are certainly plays he would like back.

Wide Receiver: C+

Going to be a tough grader on this one but at the end of the day, it wasn't a great day out of the unit. Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington had solid games with nine receptions for 61 yards and four receptions for 92 yards respectively but outside of them, it was a bleak day. Malick Meiga's eight yards was the third most for any Nittany Lions wide receiver against Michigan, and his lone reception didn't come until Penn State's final drive. KeAndre Lambert-Smith had a disappointing day with just one reception for no-yards, he also had a costly drop. Penn State will likely be fine at the top of the depth chart next season with Washington and Lambert-Smith but they desperately need to find depth at the position heading into next season.

Tight End: B+

Theo Johnson had four receptions for 28-yards and Tyler Warren came up with a great catch to tie the game at 14-14 midway through the fourth quarter. Brenton Strange also had a reception for seven yards. It wasn't a great day for the tight ends but it was a quality day.

Offensive Line: D+

The only redeeming factor out of the offensive line's performance on Saturday was that their run blocking showed some slight improvements. However, the pass protection was simply atrocious against the Wolverines, allowing seven sacks including three on the first drive of the game. Sean Clifford was rarely able to get comfortable in the backfield and was consistently under pressure.

The offense as a whole: C-

Penn State's offensive effort once again left a lot to be desired and after the first quarter really struggled to put together any momentum. I don't think it was a play calling issue as the plays were there to be made, but there were too many mental mistakes on that side of the ball and the offensive line not being able to slow down the Michigan pass rush doomed the Nittany Lions.

Defensive Line: B

I was considering a potential B+ plus grade here but decided to go with the B as I believe the defensive line didn't get to the quarterback enough in this one. They were able to get pressure on McNamara here and there but recorded no quarterback hurries and just two sacks. Arnold Ebiketie's strip-sack in the fourth quarter was another terrific play by the Temple transfer who is closing in on Penn State's first 10-sack season since Carl Nassib in 2015. They did have a tough time as the game went on however in wrangling up Michigan running back Hassan Haskins. The senior tailback had six carries of 10-yards or more.

Linebackers: C+

This was a tough position to grade in my opinion. Overall they had a solid day but at the same time, Haskins's ability to get past the second level as much as he did on Saturday falls on the linebackers. Ellis Brooks had a strong performance with 15 tackles including half-a-tackle for a loss, Brandon Smith recorded 10 tackles of his own but also had a few costly miscues including a big missed third-down tackle.

Secondary: B

The secondary did a good job of keeping Michigan's receivers in front of them but it wasn't a stellar performance either. McNamara completed 66 percent of his passes for just 217 yards but did throw three touchdowns in the process. It also never felt as though the secondary was in store for a big play during the game, which is a rarity considering their eight interceptions heading into the game. In the end, the Erick All touchdown took it from being a good day to an average day for the secondary.

The defense as a whole: B-

Michigan has been one of the Big Ten's top offenses all season and was also the conference's top rushing team. To an extent, they did slow down the Michigan rushing attack and it was a big reason the Nittany Lions were in this game despite the offensive struggles after the first quarter. However, they also allowed 13 plays of 10 or more yards including Erick All's 47-yard game-winning touchdown. While Penn State's offense couldn't get enough big plays, the defense simply allowed too many.

Special Teams: B-

There was a lot to unpack on special teams. First, Jordan Stout continues to be one of the nation's best punters, averaging 51-yards over four punts including a long of 58-yards. He also pinned four punts inside the 20. In his place kicking efforts, hitting kicks of 42, 53, and 31 yards were all positives but his 43-yard miss in the third quarter was a costly one. In terms of grading the trick plays, the fake punt was ran tremendously, it was a great pass from Stout and a nice catch from Curtis Jacobs to pick up 18-yards, definitely was one to hang their hats on. The fake kick, however, was not only a poor coaching decision in my opinion but was poorly executed. Once receiving the ball from holder Rafael Checa, Stout quickly realized he had nowhere to go and tried to make too much happen, fumbling the ball and giving Michigan 18-yards of field position. He would've been better off giving himself up on that play than trying to force the play.