Now that Penn State has officially named Mike Rhoades as the basketball program's next head coach, there a couple of things that he must get to work on immediately and first things first, he needs to assemble his coaching staff.

There are a couple of ways that Rhoades can do this, the Nittany Lions likely have enough of an assistant coach salary pool for Rhoades to bring over most, if not all of the staff over from VCU with him. While other coaches tend to keep some of the current staff and mix them in with previous guys that they have worked with, in order to make the transition smoother.

With all that being said, here's a list of several different names that could join Rhoades new look staff in State College.