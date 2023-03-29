Potential Assistant coaches that could join Mike Rhoades at Penn State
Now that Penn State has officially named Mike Rhoades as the basketball program's next head coach, there a couple of things that he must get to work on immediately and first things first, he needs to assemble his coaching staff.
There are a couple of ways that Rhoades can do this, the Nittany Lions likely have enough of an assistant coach salary pool for Rhoades to bring over most, if not all of the staff over from VCU with him. While other coaches tend to keep some of the current staff and mix them in with previous guys that they have worked with, in order to make the transition smoother.
With all that being said, here's a list of several different names that could join Rhoades new look staff in State College.
JAMAL BRUNT -- VCU ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH
Brunt is considered the team' Defensive Coordinator and is considered one of the best assistant coaches in all of Mid-Major, as he was recognized as one of the Top 50 Mid-Major Assistants by Silver Waves Media back in 2020.
On top of that he also has experience working at the high major level, spending several years at Miami where he was part of the reason the Hurricanes landed their best recruiting classes ever in program history back to back, featuring names like Lonnie Walker, Dewan Huell and Bruce Brown. On top of that he was considered the program's offensive coordinator at the time, helping Davon Reed finish with 1,300 career points and All-ACC third team and Sheldon McClellan to All-ACC second team.
Without question this would be a huge hire for Penn State to bring him on board with Rhoades as he has a great track record of coaching and recruiting, plus he is a Baltimore, Maryland native and could help out with recruiting in the DMV.
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:
2003-05: Randolph-Macon (Asst.)
2005-07: Richmond (Director of Ops)
2007-13: Richmond (Asst.)
2013-15: Richmond (Assoc. HC)
2015-18: Miami (Asst.)
2018-2021: VCU (Asst.)
2021-PRESENT: VCU (Assoc. HC)
