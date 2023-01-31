The 6-foot-6, 270-pounds offensive tackle is a late rising talent that was committed to Old Dominion from September until December after he added his first power five offer from Rutgers and then more and more came flocking in.
Onoh ended up announcing a final four of Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State and Rutgers and took official visits to all four with a set decision day of Wednesday February 1st aka the second National Signing Day for the 2023 class.
With that being said, stay tuned as Onoh is expected to make his commitment at 2pm ET on Wednesday afternoon.
