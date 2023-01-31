News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-31 07:18:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Predicting Penn State to close out 2023 with a big recruiting win

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Our staff here at Nittany Nation has decided to submit a new futurecast pick in favor of Penn State Football to land class of 2023 offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT THE PROJECTED NITTANY LION

The 6-foot-6, 270-pounds offensive tackle is a late rising talent that was committed to Old Dominion from September until December after he added his first power five offer from Rutgers and then more and more came flocking in.

Onoh ended up announcing a final four of Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State and Rutgers and took official visits to all four with a set decision day of Wednesday February 1st aka the second National Signing Day for the 2023 class.

With that being said, stay tuned as Onoh is expected to make his commitment at 2pm ET on Wednesday afternoon.

WHAT'S A FUTURECAST?

Rivals' prospect profiles have been enhanced to show what school our national recruiting experts and the local team site publishers are forecasting for each prospect. Watch how forecasts change over time with the FutureCast graph, with filters to compare and contrast how aggregate forecasts from analysts, publishers and fans differ.

Analysts now have their own profiles where you can view their entire FutureCast history, a bio, and their overall forecasting hit/miss ratio.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Nittany Lounge free board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}