 PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Penn State Basketball versus Michigan State
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-15 10:19:53 -0600') }}

PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Penn State Basketball versus Michigan State

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Penn State, but the Nittany Lions get a couple of home games in a row up next.

Despite a three-game losing streak, Penn State hosts No. 19 Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here’s some information on both programs, including how to watch/listen to the matchup.

WHO/WHEN/WHY

SPREAD: Michigan State -3 || O/U set at 129.5 points

WHEN: Tuesday at 6:30pm EST

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center -- State College, Pennsylvania

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....

PENN STATE || MICHIGAN STATE

ESPN BPI: No. 93 || No. 23

KENPOM: No. 89 || No. 23

SAGARIN: No. 73 || No. 21

NET Rankings: No. 93 || No. 24

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....

TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)

STREAM: BTN LIVE on Fox Sports

SIRIUS/XM: Channel 387

RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....

MICHIGAN STATE RECORD: 18-6 (9-4) / Notable wins versus Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana.

SERIES HISTORY: Michigan State currently leads the all-time series 42-9. The Spartans most recently beat Penn State 80-64 in East Lansing in December. Penn State last topped Michigan State in February 2020, but four of the Nittany Lions’ nine wins in the series have come at home.

{{ article.author_name }}