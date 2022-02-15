PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Penn State Basketball versus Michigan State
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Penn State, but the Nittany Lions get a couple of home games in a row up next.
Despite a three-game losing streak, Penn State hosts No. 19 Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Here’s some information on both programs, including how to watch/listen to the matchup.
WHO/WHEN/WHY
SPREAD: Michigan State -3 || O/U set at 129.5 points
WHEN: Tuesday at 6:30pm EST
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center -- State College, Pennsylvania
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
PENN STATE || MICHIGAN STATE
ESPN BPI: No. 93 || No. 23
KENPOM: No. 89 || No. 23
SAGARIN: No. 73 || No. 21
NET Rankings: No. 93 || No. 24
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....
TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)
STREAM: BTN LIVE on Fox Sports
SIRIUS/XM: Channel 387
RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
MICHIGAN STATE RECORD: 18-6 (9-4) / Notable wins versus Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana.
SERIES HISTORY: Michigan State currently leads the all-time series 42-9. The Spartans most recently beat Penn State 80-64 in East Lansing in December. Penn State last topped Michigan State in February 2020, but four of the Nittany Lions’ nine wins in the series have come at home.
