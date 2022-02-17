 PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Penn State Basketball versus Minnesota Part II
Penn State Basketball is all set to take the hardwood this Thursday in another Big Ten matchup as they are set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers once again.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

WHO/WHEN/WHY

SPREAD: Penn State -6.0 || O/U set at 129.0 points

WHEN: Thursday at 4:00pm EST

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center -- State College, Pennsylvania

LIVE GAME THREAD ON THE LIONS DEN FORUM

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....

PENN STATE || MINNESOTA

ESPN BPI: No. 91 || No. 104

KENPOM: No. 86 || No. 106

SAGARIN: No. 73 || No. 88

NET Rankings: No. 86 || No. 103

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....

TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)

STREAM: BTN LIVE on Fox Sports

SIRIUS/XM: Channel 372

RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....

MINNESOTA RECORD: 12-11 (3-11) / Notable wins versus Michigan, Mississippi State and Rutgers.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 55th matchup between the two schools, with Minnesota leading the series 38-16. The most recent game in the series came just five days ago when the Golden Gophers defeated the Nittany Lions on their home court, 76-70.

--------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}