PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Penn State Basketball versus Minnesota Part II
Penn State Basketball is all set to take the hardwood this Thursday in another Big Ten matchup as they are set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers once again.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
WHO/WHEN/WHY
SPREAD: Penn State -6.0 || O/U set at 129.0 points
WHEN: Thursday at 4:00pm EST
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center -- State College, Pennsylvania
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
PENN STATE || MINNESOTA
ESPN BPI: No. 91 || No. 104
KENPOM: No. 86 || No. 106
SAGARIN: No. 73 || No. 88
NET Rankings: No. 86 || No. 103
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....
TV: BTN (CHANNEL FINDER)
STREAM: BTN LIVE on Fox Sports
SIRIUS/XM: Channel 372
RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
MINNESOTA RECORD: 12-11 (3-11) / Notable wins versus Michigan, Mississippi State and Rutgers.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 55th matchup between the two schools, with Minnesota leading the series 38-16. The most recent game in the series came just five days ago when the Golden Gophers defeated the Nittany Lions on their home court, 76-70.
