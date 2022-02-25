PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Penn State Basketball versus Northwestern Part II
Penn State Basketball is all set to take the hardwood this Friday afternoon in another Big Ten matchup as they are set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
WHO/WHEN/WHY
SPREAD: N/A
WHEN: Friday at 7:00pm EST
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center -- State College, Pennsylvania
LIVE GAME THREAD ON THE LIONS DEN FORUM
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
PENN STATE || NORTHWESTERN
ESPN BPI: No. 81 || No. 69
KENPOM: No. 84 || No. 67
SAGARIN: No. 66 || No. 64
NET Rankings: No. 84 || No. 77
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....
TV: FS1 (CHANNEL FINDER)
STREAM: FS1 LIVE on Fox Sports
RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....
NORTHWESTERN RECORD: 11-13 (6-10) / Notable wins versus Indiana, Michigan State and Rutgers.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 55th matchup between the two schools, with Penn State leading the series 35-19. The most recent game in the series came just a little over a month ago when the Nittany Lions defeated the Wildcats, 74-70.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board