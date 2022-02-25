 PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Penn State Basketball versus Northwestern Part II
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-25 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PREVIEW/LIVE THREAD: Penn State Basketball versus Northwestern Part II

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Basketball is all set to take the hardwood this Friday afternoon in another Big Ten matchup as they are set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

WHO/WHEN/WHY

SPREAD: N/A

WHEN: Friday at 7:00pm EST

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center -- State College, Pennsylvania

LIVE GAME THREAD ON THE LIONS DEN FORUM

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....

PENN STATE || NORTHWESTERN

ESPN BPI: No. 81 || No. 69

KENPOM: No. 84 || No. 67

SAGARIN: No. 66 || No. 64

NET Rankings: No. 84 || No. 77

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN.....

TV: FS1 (CHANNEL FINDER)

STREAM: FS1 LIVE on Fox Sports

RADIO: Penn State Sports Network (Find your station HERE)

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY.....

NORTHWESTERN RECORD: 11-13 (6-10) / Notable wins versus Indiana, Michigan State and Rutgers.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 55th matchup between the two schools, with Penn State leading the series 35-19. The most recent game in the series came just a little over a month ago when the Nittany Lions defeated the Wildcats, 74-70.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Nittany Lounge free board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}